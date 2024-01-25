Kobie Turner named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

The Associated Press on Thursday announced Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner is among the five finalists for its 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Joining Turner as finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year are Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Turner matched defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine in the 2023 regular season, also tallying 57 total tackles (eight for loss), 16 QB hits and two passes defensed.

Along with quarterback Matthew Stafford being one of five finalists for Comeback Player of the Year and wide receiver Puka Nacua being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Turner's recognition gives the Rams three players in contention for end-of-season awards from the AP this year.