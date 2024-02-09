 Skip to main content
Kobie Turner finishes third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Feb 08, 2024 at 07:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS – Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner had one of the most historic rookie seasons by a defensive lineman in franchise history and got the attention of award voters, but the Associated Press (AP) 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award ultimately went to Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., it was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Turner finished third in voting for the award but still received 14 first-place votes, tied for second-most such votes with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Anderson led the way with 16. 

Collectively, those 16 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes and eight third-place votes – worth 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively – across the 50-member media panel which voted gave Anderson 151 points; Carter had 122 (14 first, 14 second, 10 third) and Turner 95 (14 first, 6 second, 7 third). 

Turner matched defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine in the 2023 regular season, also tallying 57 total tackles (eight for loss), 16 QB hits and two passes defensed while playing in all 17 games and starting in four of them.

