Kobie Turner finishes third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Turner finished third in voting for the award but still received 14 first-place votes, tied for second-most such votes with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Anderson led the way with 16.

Collectively, those 16 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes and eight third-place votes – worth 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively – across the 50-member media panel which voted gave Anderson 151 points; Carter had 122 (14 first, 14 second, 10 third) and Turner 95 (14 first, 6 second, 7 third).