Kupp credits teammates for new career-high in receiving yards in win over Bengals

"You can just see, the ability to create after the catch, making plays, being able to create separation," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "He had some huge third-down conversions versus some man coverage structures and then he also had some good ability to find some soft spots in some zones on some in-breaking routes. But it was a combination of the protection, (QB) Jared (Goff) finding him and then Cooper being able to connect with him and make those plays."

Kupp's performance against Cincinnati currently stands as the second-most receiving yards by a player in an NFL game this season. The Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper had 226 in Week 5 against the Packers.

His teammates were thinking bigger numbers in the scope of the league record as Kupp's total continued to climb at Wembley Stadium.

"What's the record for the NFL, most ever? We were wondering on the sideline," Goff said. "It's 300-something. When he got 220, we were like, 'Alright, we need to go for 300.' It was good. I thought Cooper plalyed well. It's cool he's got that record now, and the next time we come to London, we'll have to go beat it."

Goff admitted he was half-joking about force-feeding targets to Kupp, though the 220 yards are a record in 27 NFL London games played.

Achieving that, according to Kupp, isn't possible without the efforts of his teammates. In a further display of the previously described selfless attitude, that group was who he preferred the credit to be given to.