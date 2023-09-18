Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kyren Williams has second-straight, multi-touchdown game in Week 2

Sep 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Kyren Williams didn't know what the 2023 season would hold when it came to his role. Whatever it was, though, he had every intention of maximizing it.

Through the first two games, the Rams running back has done just that.

For the second-straight game, Williams logged multiple touchdowns, also adding 100 yards from scrimmage to those two scores on Sunday against the 49ers.

"I felt great from the beginning," Williams said postgame. "From the time I woke up this morning to still right now, I feel great, regardless of what happened."

Williams matched his rushing yardage total from the season-opener with 52 against San Francisco, but where he was more involved was the passing game. After seeing just two targets against Seattle in Week 1, he saw 10 in Week 2. He caught six of those targets for 48 yards.

Williams' 6-yard touchdown catch on his third target helped the Rams tie the 49ers 10-10 with 9:55 left in the first half. A little over eight minutes later, he ran four yards up the middle for his second touchdown of the game.

"In that second quarter, we had to make a play," Williams said. "We're down in the redzone, and they called my number, and I had to do what I do best, and that's go score a touchdown for this team."

Though one of his targets in the second half deflected off of his hands for a 49ers interception, it did not take away from the overall productive performance by Williams. He also said postgame that he took "full accountability" for that happening because he took his eyes off the ball and tried to make a move before catching it.

"I thought he did really well," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. thought he had great command of what was going on. I thought he made his plays. I thought his extra effort, especially whether it was running it or just his feeling the screen game or being able to catch a low pass and then be able to create a little bit after the catch. It was unfortunate, but those are things that can sometimes occur in football and I was really pleased with Kyren overall."

