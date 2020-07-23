Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 01:24 PM

Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
Kamia Carter, Diego Gomez, Jocelyn Tan and Hector Andrade

The LA Promise Fund's mission is to "prepare Los Angeles students for success in college, career, and life." Through their various programs and partnerships with organizations like the Los Angeles Rams, they're able to provide deserving high school and incoming college students with unique internship opportunities.

Earlier this month, the Rams welcomed 9 high school and incoming college students to the team to participate in a summer internship program from July 13 – August 4th.

"The internship affords students, like me, the chance to shadow various professionals within the Rams organization and expand our skills and experiences during the summer break," said Kamia Carter.

As part of the internship process, students submitted their resumes, responded to essay prompts and questions, and submitted videos explaining why we believed we were good candidates for the positions.

"When I was nine years old, I learned that one of the greatest rewards was running on a relay team," continued Carter. "The camaraderie I grew to love with relays also began my love for team sports, which has led me to the Rams."

IMG_8254

"As a current high school student-athlete and athletic trainer at Culver City High School, I've been amazed that there are so many people performing various jobs and duties that are all important to make the Rams a successful team. On a regular workday, my fellow interns and I attend virtual meetings with Rams personnel from different departments and participate in meaningful projects."

IMG_2339

"I feel that the program is a huge step forward in pursuing my interests in being involved in business and truly an opportunity I'm grateful for," said Diego Gomez, an incoming freshman at UC Irvine. "It allows me to learn about a potential field to work in, and to see if it's the right fit for me."

The Rams partnership with LA Promise fund began in 2018, when the team created a Training Camp internship program for deserving students from City Honors and Morningside High School in Inglewood. The objective is to expose students to opportunities in a professional setting while expanding their skills, experiences, and network as they prepare for college or enter the workplace following high school or college graduation.

"In my first week with the Ticketing department, I've already learned so much about how things are run behind the scenes and the elaborate detailing that goes into ticketing and preparing for games," said Jocelyn Tan, an incoming freshman at UC Riverside. "My colleagues taught me how to provide excellent customer service, how fraudulent tickets are handled, and introduced me to the ticketing system."

03F9BD53-6DAD-435D-B220-95A73252BF1C

The internship also helped us meet the staff and build great connections.

"Meeting the people on the Rams staff has been some of the most enjoyable moments I've had because everyone has been so insightful and has allowed me to grow in the process," said Hector Andrade, a senior attending St. John Bosco.

IMG_8193

"Following the outbreak of COVID-19, I wasn't sure how this program was going to go since the whole internship would be online. However, the Rams are still able to create a meaningful experience by allowing us to get an inside view of what they do on a regular day. Thank you to the Rams staff and wonderful employees who helped make this a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Related Content

Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region
news

Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region

Eager to provide support to local food banks, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently stepped up with a $21,000 donation to help them serve families and residents in need. 
Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts
news

Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts

As L.A.'s 11 pro sports teams converge for a five-year commitment toward combating racial injustice, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday emphasized the importance of empowering players to carrying out its mission. 
Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth
news

Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth

Inglewood residents and visitors were treated to free meals, coffee, pastries, ice and haircuts on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams on Juneteenth. 
Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice
news

Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice

Teams Join with Play Equity Fund to Support Communities of Color and Level the Playing Field
Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised local high school graduates with words of encouragement as they enter the next phase of their lives. 
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts
news

Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is helping bridge the technology gap in under-resourced communities in the Los Angeles area.
Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10
news

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). 
Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley for a Q & A with local youth on fitness and challenges. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
news

Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' will support Inglewood Unified COVID-19 Relief Efforts 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 
news

Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Head coach Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" for more than 120 different schools throughout Southern California.
Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)
news

Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.
Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities
news

Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities

Rams host "Character Chat" for 100 young adults at six southern California youth correctional facilities in order to have a rehabilitative dialogue, and help mentor some of those who are preparing to reintegrate into society.

Advertising