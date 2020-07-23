Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

"I feel that the program is a huge step forward in pursuing my interests in being involved in business and truly an opportunity I'm grateful for," said Diego Gomez, an incoming freshman at UC Irvine. "It allows me to learn about a potential field to work in, and to see if it's the right fit for me."

The Rams partnership with LA Promise fund began in 2018, when the team created a Training Camp internship program for deserving students from City Honors and Morningside High School in Inglewood. The objective is to expose students to opportunities in a professional setting while expanding their skills, experiences, and network as they prepare for college or enter the workplace following high school or college graduation.