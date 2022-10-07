Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

LA84 Foundation & Play Equity Fund partners with Rams head coach Sean McVay for new playground in Ramona Gardens

Oct 07, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, the LA84 Foundation, the Play Equity Fund and the Steinmetz Foundation provided funding for the construction of new playground equipment at the Ramona Gardens Housing Development in Boyle Heights. The playground has been completely refurbished and will be unveiled during a celebratory ribbon-cutting at 4pm on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

With nearly 500 residences at Ramona Gardens – home to approximately 1,700 people and 700 children – this collaborative effort will provide enhanced opportunities for area youth to engage in play and healthy movement.

Over 350 children are expected to attend the playground's unveiling. They will be joined by members of the Rams 2022 rookie class, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage. There will also be interactive official team activities for the kids, sports equipment giveaways and food. Local elected and community leaders will also be in attendance.

The playground will also serve the needs of the students who attend Santa Teresita School, an elementary school across the street. The renovations and all-abilities playground equipment for kids aged 2-12 were designed in partnership with Legacy LA, a community organization that serves the surrounding neighborhoods.

The installation of the colorful new playground equipment was recently completed after a month-long build that included benches, decorative landscaping, as well as an elevated artificial turf surface that is the size of a basketball court. The construction was managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA). The structure meets current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines.

"This new playground equipment transforms Ramona Gardens' recreation area into a vibrant community space, and it provides kids with a safe place to play for the healthy movement that's crucial to every childhood," said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation, and President of the Play Equity Fund. "The generosity of Sean McVay and the Steinmetz Foundation, as well as the work of Legacy LA and HACLA, helped us make this playground a reality. It is a tribute to the power of collaboration, and will help kids and families make memories that last a lifetime."

The playground's ribbon-cutting will feature three Rams' players – tight end Roger Carter Jr., linebacker Jake Hummel and linebacker Benton Whitley. The team will host a free, NFL Play 60-style camp for youth that includes a 40-yard dash, football free-play, tackling dummies, ladder drills, long jump, kick pass and obstacle course inflatables.

"I'm proud to continue working with the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund to help create a recreational space that brings people together through play and exercise," said Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach. "With increased access to community-centered areas such as this playground, our youth in Ramona Gardens and other surrounding areas will be able to make memories and build lasting relationships in a safe and welcoming environment."

The Rams will also set up a snack station with refreshments and a dance station led by the Rams Cheerleaders. The Rams will gift attendees with Nike youth footballs, while supplies last. The Play Equity Fund and the LA84 Foundation will give out additional sports equipment – including footballs, soccer balls, racquet sets, jump ropes and skateboards.

Related Content

news

Rams team up with Beyond the Bell Flag Football League to host free youth football camp at Virgil Middle School

To kick off the second season of LA School District's Beyond the Bell Flag Football League and in honor of Latino Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a youth camp for more than 200 Virgil Middle School students.

news

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host seventh annual Taste of the Rams on Monday, October 10

In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Rams will host the seventh annual Taste of the Rams event, presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, to fight hunger and raise funds to provide meals for Angelenos battling food insecurity.

news

Rams S Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to distribute backpacks and school supplies to Ritter Elementary School students

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to host a backpack and school supply distribution for students at Ritter Elementary School in Watts.

news

Fuel Up to Play 60's Hometown Grant awarded to Culver City Unified School District on World School Milk Day

The grant will be split amongst the schools in the district to support healthy eating and physical activity wellness programs for students

news

Strength Based Community Change Executive Director Colleen Mooney is Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree

Colleen Mooney of Strength Based Community Change has been recognized as the Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree for her work

news

Rams partner with University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development to launch Positive Youth Development Training Series for Watts Rams coaches and LAPD officers

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development to launch a 5-month Positive Youth Development Training Series for more than 30 Watts Rams coaches and LAPD officers in the Rams' locker room at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams & Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties raise money to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the fifth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event and raised $522,000 dollars to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

news

Rams Cheerleaders and Legend Cam Lynch join Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game to surprise athletes with "Commit to be Fit" kits

To help celebrate the return of football, the Rams partnered with the NFL to support the Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game, hosted in Southern California.

news

Rams Legend Steven Jackson & World Games Flag Football Athletes visit Morningside High School for flag football kit unboxing

In partnership with the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the Los Angeles Rams hosted a flag football kit unboxing and panel discussion for student-athletes.

news

Rams & NFL partner with Think Watts Foundation to host Community Kickoff Celebration in Watts neighborhood

The Los Angeles Rams and the NFL worked with the team's Inspire Change nonprofit partner, the Think Watts Foundation, to host an event for community members in Watts.

news

Watts Rams participate in Championship Banner Celebration prior to kickoff of Rams-Bills season opener

Members of the Watts Rams joined Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, General Manager Les Snead, 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, and Rams former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on-field at SoFi Stadium, for the celebration and Super Bowl LVI Champions banner reveal.

