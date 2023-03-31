'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Dukich would take take-off sheets – what coaches would use when they sat and watched game film to write down all the information pertaining to a play, such as first and 10 on the minus-20 yard line, they line up I-Pro formation, they ran this particular play – and encode those sheets. Today, coaches have computers to do that, but back then, they had to write that information down on sheets.

"He would make copies of those sheets, (and) he had what we call 'The Bible,'" Norris said. "So back in those days with film, you could only put one play of the film on one cut-up reel, where today that one play could reside on, you know, 10 different cut-up reels if it meets that criteria. So they were able to study back then only – if it was a shortage, they can only study short yardage with that one play. If that play was a third-down play reel, and it was a run, and they wanted to study that on a different reel, the would have had to make a copy of that video to put it on the other reel."

Thus, Dukich would have to take the takeoff sheet that the coaches created and create and a hierarchy – this is Reel 1, this is Reel 2, this is Real 5, this is Reel 7 – and then break down the film.

"Put it on Reel 1, put the next play on Reel 7, put the next play on Reel 3, and so forth," Norris said. "So we had these take-up reels that were like seven-across and stacked two-high, so we ended up creating 14 different cutups for coaches two different game films, like the last two game films. Mickey, he was the keeper of 'The Bible,' all that data."

Norris said that back then, film was expensive, but the Rams weren't shy about spending the money on film stock and chemicals. Dukich had a budget, but a lot of times he would go over it because the coaches wanted individual drills shot. Norris also said Dukich was probably the first to film those. Eventually, the rest of the league caught on to what Dukich had been ahead of the game on, in terms of providing higher-level practice filming.