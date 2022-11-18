Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams and Legends brand release final items of limited-edition 'We Are Legends' lifestyle collection

Nov 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles based apparel company Legends have released the final items of their limited-edition lifestyle collection. The six-item 'We are Legends' collection is available for purchase at the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium and online at RamsFanShop.com and Legends.com.

Items available include the Legends signature Relay short in an exclusive yellow spatter print, a unisex bone Hawthorne Tech hoodie, the Legends signature aviation t-shirt in black and white (men's and women's fits) and the newly released Fairfax two-piece sweatsuit. Reminiscent of LA's laid-back lifestyle, the six items highlight the athleisure elements of the collection. The limited-edition merchandise can be purchased while supplies last.

Rams kicker Matt Gay is featured sporting the newly released Fairfax sweatsuit in the collection's marketing assets.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams & Legends latest item in 'We Are Legends' merch collection

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay shows off the Rams & Legends latest item in 'We Are Legends' merch collection, a Fairfax two-piece sweatsuit. Swipe through photos of the latest item and then CLICK HERE to get one for yourself!

Legends is a lifestyle and performance brand based in Los Angeles, California. With an ownership group including some of the biggest athletes and entertainers in the world, Legends harnesses the power of culture, entertainment, and sports to design unique pieces for everyday comfort and self-expression. Launched in 2019, Legends is the first direct-to-consumer athleisure brand designed and developed by professional athletes influenced by modern culture and fashion.

