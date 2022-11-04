Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Leonard Floyd gets first two sacks of the season, but wants that production to happen in wins

Nov 03, 2022 at 06:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Leonard Floyd had been searching for his first sack of the season.

In Week 8 against the 49ers, it finally came for the Rams outside linebacker. And not just one sack, but two.

"It feel good, man, to the touch quarterback," Floyd said postgame last week. "I wish we would've won, though, it would have been even better. But yeah, man, it felt good to touch the quarterback, I ain't going to lie to you. But the loss takes a little bit out of it. Got to get better."

For Floyd, it was his 12th multi-sack performance of his career and first since recording two against the Texans in Week 7 last year – a game that also happened to take place on Halloween weekend. Both of those sacks came on same 49ers drive, each resulting in a loss of four yards. While they didn't prevent San Francisco from scoring, it still stalled San Francisco enough to cause it to settle for a field goal at the end of the possession.

"Oh, he's a playmaker," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. "They gave us an opportunity to win, so continue to do that. We got to continue to play. The guys that played well got to continue to do that. The guys that didn't, we got to pick it up, because we got a good team (we're) playing this week."

Donald played an important role in that production as well, according to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

"I wouldn't say I got Leonard Floyd going, I'd say Leonard Floyd found a couple of good opportunities in that first half, got a couple of good rushes playing off of AD. I think AD got him going. If you look at the rushes AD got off, had a real good get off, ran a nice little game with those two guys that executed a natural and Flo came to the right level and hit the quarterback. We had a really good first half with those guys rushing the passer and got those guys going."

The mere mention of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady underscores the importance of getting pressure and affecting the quarterback in Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Floyd had one sack and QB hit in the Rams' home win over the Bucs in Week 3 last season, then contributed another sack and another QB hit in their Divisional Round win over the Bucs in Tampa in the playoffs.

Floyd said his performance last week would've been better had the Rams won the game. Now, he'll look to accomplish that this week in Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Buccaneers, Week 9

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa.

news

Opposing View: Bucs head coach Todd Bowles looking for better situational execution vs. Rams

For Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, there's been one common factor in their current three-game losing streak to the Rams.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams quarterback & 1979 NFC champion Vince Ferragamo

Starting for the Rams in the 1970s and 1980s, quarterback Vince Ferragamo fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing for his hometown team, and reached the pinnacle by leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

news

Van Jefferson: "I'm just happy to be back out there"

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson made his long-awaited return to the field after undergoing a minor knee procedure in early August.

news

Rams rookie RB Ronnie Rivers talks about the influence of his dad & getting to the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 92

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Ronnie Rivers talks about his journey to the NFL and how his dad's NFL experience helped him along the way.

news

First Look: Rams head to Tampa Bay to take on Buccaneers in first of three road games in November

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp dealing with tissue swelling in ankle, but expected to play vs. Bucs

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the team begins preparing for Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

news

Tras nueva caída de los Rams ante los 49ers, Sean McVay admite decepción, pero afirma: "Aquí es cuando te pones a prueba"

Tras nueva caída de los Rams de Los Angeles ante los 49ers de San Francisco, Sean McVay admite decepción, pero afirma: "Aquí es cuando te pones a prueba"

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Leonard Floyd react to 31-14 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 31-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-14

Rams grab early lead 49ers pull away in the second half.

Advertising