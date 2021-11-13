Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

That skillset certainly creates enticing possibilities within Los Angeles' offense, but it also has value over the course of the season.

The Rams were seemingly bound to address their depth at wide receiver this week, given the departure of DeSean Jackson and season-ending injuries to rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris. Between those losses and having eight games ahead of them "and hopefully a lot more," Snead said, they were mindful of the workload of their current receivers moving forward.

"We did know that with at least how many games we got left, eight, seems like it's about eight and and hopefully a little bit longer, right. It's there's a lot of load on those players," Snead said. "And we were getting a little bit thin from a depth standpoint."

Snead confirmed the team put in a claim for former Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who had been waived by the Titans after signing a one-year deal with them earlier this spring. However, Reynolds landed with the Lions, who were higher up on the waiver wire order.

Beckham, meanwhile, went unclaimed, and became an unrestricted free agent, with a player-led recruiting effort closing Beckham's decision to become a Ram on Thursday.

"That was a neat part of, let's call it, his vetting process," Snead said.

Whether Beckham plays Monday night against the 49ers is still to be determined, partially based on how quickly Beckham can get up to speed with the Rams' offense. McVay said they'll take things a day at a time with Beckham.

At the same time, "if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, we'll have him ready to go," McVay said.

Whenever Beckham is available, the potential for the Rams' offense excites McVay.