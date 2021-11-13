Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

Nov 12, 2021 at 04:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams believe they're getting a playmaker who will also help their existing receivers the rest of the season.

Speaking with reporters in a video conference Friday morning, Snead said the move was influence in part by the blessing of those receivers, wanting to keep them healthy the rest of the season and also getting someone who they know can thrive in head coach Sean McVay's offensive system.

"Anyone who can run the entire route tree has thrived in what Sean's evolved to, and he's one of those players," Snead said.

That skillset certainly creates enticing possibilities within Los Angeles' offense, but it also has value over the course of the season.

The Rams were seemingly bound to address their depth at wide receiver this week, given the departure of DeSean Jackson and season-ending injuries to rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris. Between those losses and having eight games ahead of them "and hopefully a lot more," Snead said, they were mindful of the workload of their current receivers moving forward.

"We did know that with at least how many games we got left, eight, seems like it's about eight and and hopefully a little bit longer, right. It's there's a lot of load on those players," Snead said. "And we were getting a little bit thin from a depth standpoint."

Snead confirmed the team put in a claim for former Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who had been waived by the Titans after signing a one-year deal with them earlier this spring. However, Reynolds landed with the Lions, who were higher up on the waiver wire order.

Beckham, meanwhile, went unclaimed, and became an unrestricted free agent, with a player-led recruiting effort closing Beckham's decision to become a Ram on Thursday.

"That was a neat part of, let's call it, his vetting process," Snead said.

Whether Beckham plays Monday night against the 49ers is still to be determined, partially based on how quickly Beckham can get up to speed with the Rams' offense. McVay said they'll take things a day at a time with Beckham.

At the same time, "if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, we'll have him ready to go," McVay said.

Whenever Beckham is available, the potential for the Rams' offense excites McVay.

"There's not any limitations to his game," McVay said. "He's got the ability to play all over the formation, he can win isolations, he can win short, intermediate, down the field. His career resume kind of speaks for itself. And so that's an intriguing thing to be able to partner up with anybody that has that natural skill set. Just talking a little bit of ball with them, you can tell he's got a great football IQ, even just watching them over the last couple years, he can see the game makes sense to him. But as far as exactly what it means, what that role looks like, this is something that's going to be developing as we go, and we're going to try to get them up to speed as quickly as possible."

Related Content

news

Bounceback opportunity comes in form of rivalry game

For the Rams, an opportunity to respond to their second loss of the season arrives in primetime with a Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

In the second edition of 6 questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Robert Rochell talks about where he got the nickname "Scoota" from, the meaning behind his jersey number and more. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Player-led push helps Rams land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams' effort to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was made possible in part by their current locker room. 
news

Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 
news

Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award. 
news

Darious Williams: "Felt good to be back out there"

Rams cornerback returns from Injured Reserve vs. Titans, "getting better daily" as team prepares for Week 10 at 49ers
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

Ahead of their Week 10 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-49ers games that have taken place so far in the Sean McVay era. 
news

First Look: Rams head north for Monday Night Football road game against 49ers

An early preview of Monday Night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
Advertising