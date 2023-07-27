Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Logan Bruss: 'Having the opportunity to come back out here and feel good enough to play and compete again, is just an awesome feeling'

Jul 27, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Logan Bruss found himself in unfamiliar territory on August 19, 2022.

The Rams offensive lineman had left during the second quarter of Los Angeles' preseason game against the Texans with a knee injury, which later turned out to be a season-ending torn ACL and torn MCL.

His rookie season was over before it could even begin.

"I've never dealt with anything like that before," Bruss told theRams.com after Wednesday's training camp practice. "So just kind of figuring out what the process was, and just the mindset needed for that, it took a while."

Nearly a year later, Bruss is in a better place as Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union gets underway.

Up until that point, Bruss had been consistently healthy, especially during his college career at Wisconsin. In 2019, he started in all 13 games he played in (the Badgers played 14 that year including the Rose Bowl). In 2020, he started all six games he played in (Badgers played seven including Bowl game). In 2021, he started all nine games played at right tackle before suffering shoulder and neck injuries that sidelined him for Wisconsin's last three games; he opted out of their bowl game to get healthy and prepare for the NFL Draft.

In other words, he had not missed significant time until those injuries in the final year of his collegiate career.

Bruss said the Rams training staff had a good plan they laid out for him that gave him a clear vision for his path back to feeling like himself again, which helped him out on that journey.

"I just took the mindset of just having the best day I could possibly have every day, wouldn't look too far ahead," Bruss said. "Just kind of stayed in the present, just tried to win the day every day, and eventually that led me to here."

Rams physical therapist/associate athletic trainer Jon Hernandez played an important role in that process – Bruss said he spent more time with Hernandez than anyone else as he went through rehabilitation – in having someone who had helped players through that injury before. Bruss said Hernandez helped keep his spirits high, which was "huge" for him in terms of staying motivated to continue coming in to get the treatment needed.

While a knee injury of his own during the regular season caused offensive lineman Joe Noteboom to join Bruss in the training room, Noteboom's company was something Bruss also valued as he worked his way back.

"Good to have another guy working towards the same goal, playing this same position," Bruss said. "It was unfortunate for him, but it was good I think for both of us to have another guy going through that."

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein said Bruss has done a "great job," and it's evident that Bruss is putting in the hours in the weight room to get himself back to where his body needs to be and ready to play NFL football.

"He showed some good things in OTAs," Havenstein said. "He brings a size, obviously. He's a big, strong kid, he moves well. Like anyone here, clean some things up technique-wise, but he's a good young player, a big, strong kid, and he's gonna hopefully do some good things for us this year."

As Bruss navigates his second training camp, he's focused on getting his feet back under him and doing whatever's asked of him to the best of his ability, whether be playing guard or tackle. In putting his best foot forward, he hopes to prove enough to be able help the team out at some point this season.

All while also carrying a new perspective.

"It was a long road back, and you realize you can't take anything for granted. It can be taken away from you really quickly," Bruss said. "So just having the opportunity to come back out here and feel good enough to play and compete again, is just an awesome feeling."

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' second acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Stafford-Kupp connection, plays made by defensive backs and other notes

Here are some of the things that stood out from the Rams' July 27, 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

news

Kobie Turner finds his tempo with music and football

Once worried about a pro football future, Rams rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner – also known as "The Conductor" – realized that dream while maintaining his other greatest passion in music.

news

10 Observations from Rams' first acclimation practice of 2023 training camp: Cooper Kupp in action, youthful energy on display, plus competition at left tackle and center

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' July 26, 2023 training camp practice.

news

Five Rams players to watch on defense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on defense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends head into training camp 2023 led by eight-year veteran Tyler Higbee, new position coach

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series concludes with a look at the tight ends.

news

Cobie Durant prepares for 'star'-ring role in Rams secondary

Second-year defensive back Cobie Durant will have a busy training camp as he continues to learn the "star" position.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Rob Havenstein, Cobie Durant, Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers on start of 2023 training camp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, defensive back Cobie Durant, tight end Tyler Higbee, and running back Cam Akers' arrival press conferences as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Countdown to Camp: Cam Akers looks to build on strong finish to 2022 season, and what's next for the rest of the Rams running backs

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series continues with a look at the running backs.

news

Five Rams players to watch on offense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on offense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Rams welcome seven Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for 2023 training camp

Kevin Peterson, Henry Burris, Ellis Wyms, Perry Parks, Cameron Spence, Kyle Bolton and DP Eyman are joining the Rams as coaching fellows for this year's training camp.

news

Countdown to Camp: Cooper Kupp is expected to be ready to go, and big opportunities await wide receiver rotation

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the wide receivers.

Advertising