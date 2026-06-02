Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park wrap up first year of STEAM Education Program, look to expand in years to come

LAUSD fifth grader Quinten shared his experience following a visit to SoFi Stadium "I really enjoyed the STEAM Field Day at SoFi Stadium. My favorite part was doing hands-on activities and seeing how science and math are used in sports. It was exciting to be in a real stadium and learn new things. I liked being with my friends and doing activities that made learning fun."

"Our goal with the Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park STEAM program was to create a one-of-a-kind initiative to educate students on career opportunities that exist in sports and entertainment beyond being a player or performer," said Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement **Molly Higgins**. "With the help of partners Cedars-Sinai and CRC, we have been able to reach more students and showcase additional career pathways that they may not have realized were possible. The feedback from teachers and students has proven that there is an appetite for this kind of learning and the program is making a tremendous impact. As we look at year two, we are excited to introduce an Educator Advisory Group to help inform our growth strategy as we move into the high school space and continue to evolve programming to deliver maximum impact for our community."

Since the inception of the program, the Rams and Hollywood Park have hosted four STEAM Squad School visits, bringing STEAM professionals, resources and activities directly to school campuses. In addition, the program hosted all sixth graders within the Inglewood Unified School District for a STEAM Squad Visit to SoFi Stadium that reached more than 450 local students. The first year of the program also included a STEAM Field Day and Career Day, each at SoFi Stadium.

"The [Los Angeles] Rams STEAM Field Day at SoFi Stadium was an exciting and engaging experience for our students," said 112th Street Elementary School Intervention Specialist Ms. White. "The hands-on activities supported curiosity, collaboration, and problem-solving. Being in a real-world setting like SoFi Stadium made the learning meaningful and memorable for our students."

As part of three STEAM Squad Visits, Career Day and Field Day, Cedars-Sinai has provided interactive stations including strawberry DNA extractions and ambulance simulations, giving an inside look into a career in medicine while also providing hands-on activities to leave a lasting impact on students. The Rams and Cedar-Sinai used their unique crossover to highlight how sports and medicine reach all aspects of STEAM. In addition, the Rams and CRC collaborated on Career Day and several STEAM Squad Visits to schools, even incorporating an organic garden build for a Sustainability Day at a school. The event combined sustainability education, environmental stewardship, and ongoing STEAM based learning to ensure students have a place to bring STEAM to life long after the one-day school visit.

"Over the past year, we've seen how powerful early exposure and hands-on learning can be in helping students envision themselves in healthcare and STEAM careers," said Laurence Katznelson MD, vice dean of Medical Education at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University. "Reaching more than 3,000 students across Los Angeles alongside the Rams and Hollywood Park has reinforced the importance of creating exciting and accessible pathways into medicine, research, and innovation. As we look ahead to Year 2, we're excited to deepen those connections and expand opportunities that make healthcare careers feel both accessible and inspiring for the next generation."

"Through our Football Without the Footprint partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, CRC is proud to help students connect sustainability concepts to real-world careers and everyday impact," said Heather Rogers, Senior Director, Sustainability and Environmental Markets, California Resources Corporation. "Leading these STEAM workshops and teaching students about the carbon cycle gave us an opportunity to show how science, technology, and innovation is the foundation for building a more sustainable future. Seeing students engage with these concepts firsthand reinforces the importance of creating meaningful educational experiences that inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and environmental leaders."

The program features an online hub with videos, narrated by Rams Legend, Super Bowl LVI Champion and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, to introduce viewers to the multitude of careers that keep things running off-the-field. The hub also features access to career profiles of Cedars-Sinai professionals, so viewers can learn more about career opportunities beyond the Rams and Hollywood Park. The website, featuring videos, lesson plans, career deep dives and more, can be accessed at therams.com/community/steam.

The program's online videos also showcase optionality, that STEAM careers are attainable through paths that don't always include graduating from a four-year university, including attending trade school or a junior college, earning certificates, or working right out of high school. All lessons and activities are Common Core, NGSS, and Career Technical Education (CTE) Standards-aligned, ensuring teachers can seamlessly integrate them into their instruction.

During National STEM Week, the program officially kicked off with its first STEAM Squad Visit at Bunche Middle School in Compton. The event featured Rams running back Kyren Williams participating in STEAM related on-field activities and also speaking to the students about the importance of education and exploring things that interest them.

The program also recently curated a group of educators from across the local region to help align its year two growth with the needs of the Los Angeles education ecosystem. In looking forward toward year two, educators and nonprofit leaders are working directly with the team on how the program can expand their curriculum into high school education and beyond.