Back to Back: Rampage earns NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community Honors for the second consecutive year

"Our community commitment is the foundation of our work within the mascot program," said Alex Floch, who performs as Rampage and manages the character. "Much of the work we do is subsurface and will never be seen. Earning an award like this, voted on by peers who understand the demands that this job requires, means everything. I hope it makes our neighbors proud to know that we are serving them for the appropriate reasons; to make their days, weeks, months, years, and lives better at every opportunity by delivering them a genuinely authentic experience."