Back to Back: Rampage earns NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community Honors for the second consecutive year

The Los Angeles Rams mascot Rampage has once again been recognized for making a lasting impact across Los Angeles communities, earning the NFL's Mascot Anchor in the Community honor for the second consecutive year at this year's NFL Mascot Summit in Indianapolis. Through hundreds of appearances, school visits, literacy initiatives, and community events throughout the 2025 season, Rampage continues to serve as a prominent extension of the Rams' commitment to Southern California.
The NFL's Mascot Anchor in the Community award recognizes mascots who demonstrate exceptional commitment to youth outreach, community engagement, and philanthropic efforts throughout the season. The honor is a recognition across the league and highlights the unseen work mascots contribute behind the scenes in support of their organizations and communities.
In 2025, Rampage completed a program record 748 appearances, with 60 percent directly tied to community programming initiatives which is an increase from 52 percent the previous year. More than 80 school visits were made throughout the season, connecting students with Rams programming centered on youth education and literacy.
Rampage also played a central role in the Rams Readers initiative, helping reach more than 13,500 students through 53 school visits across Los Angeles area schools. The Rams Reading Challenge more than doubled year over year, growing from 2.2 million minutes read to more than 4.8 million minutes in 2025.
What made this recognition possible was also the addition of Jessica Znidarsic to the mascot program. Jessica has stepped into the role with the kind of energy, care, and reliability that mirrors what Alex Floch has built within the program. Her over one hundred appearances, many of them at schools and community events, have been a major reason the organization has been able to expand its footprint in the community. Her contributions are a significant reason of why this honor returns to the organization for a second consecutive year.
From school assemblies to community activations, youth football clinics, and nonprofit events across the region, Rampage remained a consistent presence throughout Los Angeles, helping strengthen the connection between the organization and the communities it serves.
"Our community commitment is the foundation of our work within the mascot program," said Alex Floch, who performs as Rampage and manages the character. "Much of the work we do is subsurface and will never be seen. Earning an award like this, voted on by peers who understand the demands that this job requires, means everything. I hope it makes our neighbors proud to know that we are serving them for the appropriate reasons; to make their days, weeks, months, years, and lives better at every opportunity by delivering them a genuinely authentic experience."
Jessica added, "I am beyond grateful to work with Rampage, to be able to see the program impact the Los Angeles community and be recognized for it. I love working with all Rams fans and seeing the amazing work that our organization does. Being able to work with the Rams and represent an NFL team who has love and respect for our entire community and beyond makes me so proud and grateful for this award and opportunity."
As Rampage continues to connect with fans beyond game day, the recognition reflects the Rams' ongoing commitment to using sports as a platform for meaningful community impact throughout Los Angeles.