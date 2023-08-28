Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

In anticipation of the start of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will bring their team spirit to fans at four Southern California beaches along U.S. Route 1 with their mobile branded pop-up. As part of Rams On The 1, presented by Corona, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the photo-worthy, Rams-branded van that will unfold to reveal a merchandise display and live DJ. In addition, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and Rams House Hype Squad will join the festivities alongside the Mariachi Rams as they perform for fans on the beach.
During Labor Day Weekend, the Rams will make stops in San Diego County, Orange County, LA County and Ventura County. Fans can visit the team's pop-up and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win exclusive prizes including t-shirts, bucket hats, Rams jerseys, fanny packs and autographed items. In addition, fans will have the chance to win two tickets to a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium this season. The Rams House Hype Squad will give away sunglasses, beach balls, koozies and stickers to beachgoers. All giveaways and prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
The Rams pop-up will visit the following locations from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT:
- Friday, September 1 – Oceanside Pier Amphitheater located at 101 The Strand N, Oceanside, CA 92054
- Saturday, September 2 – Huntington Beach Pier Plaza located at 401 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Sunday, September 3 – Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza located at 1-11 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
- Monday, September 4 – Harbor Cove located at 1878-1998 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura, CA 93001
As part of the festivities, local youth football programs will join in the fun at two of the stops across the weekend. In partnership with Beach Cities Flag Football (BCS/GBCS), eight of their middle school teams will participate in a flag football tournament at Hermosa Beach on Sunday, September 3, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT. The following day, three teams from the Ventura Packers youth football league will participate in a free clinic and flag football tournament at Harbor Cove from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT. Both leagues will receive Rams-branded t-shirts.
The Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT. For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets.
For more information on Rams on the 1, visit therams.com/ramsonthe1