Los Angeles Rams to offer free giveaways and prizes for fans at four beach pop-up locations leading up to season kickoff

In anticipation of the start of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will bring their team spirit to fans at four Southern California beaches along U.S. Route 1 with their mobile branded pop-up. As part of Rams On The 1, presented by Corona, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the photo-worthy, Rams-branded van that will unfold to reveal a merchandise display and live DJ. In addition, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and Rams House Hype Squad will join the festivities alongside the Mariachi Rams as they perform for fans on the beach.