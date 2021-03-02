Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to honor "unsung hero" organizations across L.A.

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee (LASBHC) is launching the official Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program – Champions Live Here, which will recognize 56 "unsung hero" grassroots organizations and nonprofits who are making a transformative impact in underserved communities across the Los Angeles region. In partnership with the LA84 Foundation, the Play Equity Fund and the National Football League (NFL) Foundation, Champions Live Here seeks to shine a spotlight on the achievements of local community organizations who often go unrecognized and provide grants to help these nonprofits continue fulfilling their missions.

"In less than 12 months, Los Angeles will take center stage as the host of Super Bowl LVI. Our goal is to make sure once the game is over and the fans go home, local kids and families continue to reap the benefits of the game's economic impact and lasting philanthropic legacy," said Casey Wasserman, Chairman of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, which is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) and includes SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The legacy program will honor each of the selected "Champion organizations" with a $10,000 grant award, a professionally produced marketing video spotlighting their organization, and public recognition of their work in the lead up to the Super Bowl. Additionally, six of these 56 organizations will be selected to each receive a total grant award of $50,000, to make an even bigger impact in their community.

The public nomination process kicked off today and runs through March 31, 2021. Those interested in learning more about the Champions Live Here program and how to nominate an organization are encouraged to visit LASuperBowlHC.com.

"Each year, the NFL Foundation looks to leave a lasting impact on the Super Bowl host city both before and long after the game is played through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program," said Alexia Gallagher, Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director, NFL Foundation. "We're proud to partner with the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund to support this year's legacy program, Champions Live Here, and help make a positive impact across the Los Angeles area for years to come."

"The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee's legacy program, Champions Live Here, is another example of the high-profile impactful events we bring to our community. The Super Bowl provides a tremendous opportunity to focus the spotlight on our local champions and organizations who work tirelessly toward improving the lives of our city's residents," said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO. "Our ability to bring programs like this to life is the result of the support provided to us by other champions in the community including our ChampionLA donors, the NFL Foundation, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund."

"The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee's Champions Live Here legacy program is more evidence of the concentrated efforts that our partners at the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission have put forth to bring major sports events to our region that establish a positive legacy for our community and the families who are most in need," said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation and President of the Play Equity Fund. "By using the extraordinary visibility that the Super Bowl generates and the investment of the NFL, its partners and the LA84 Foundation, this program will support multiple organizations working directly with local young people and providing kids with opportunities to be healthier."

The committee is seeking organizations that are focused on creating real change and reaching the many neighborhoods in need across the region. Qualified organizations must be inclusive, collaborative, resourceful, innovative and be focused on driving impact in the following areas:

Youth Development - Organizations creating greater access and opportunity for youth to participate in sports, leadership and educational programs; improving and upgrading fields, parks and play facilities and promoting the overall wellbeing of children and teens (physical, mental, emotional health).

Organizations creating greater access and opportunity for youth to participate in sports, leadership and educational programs; improving and upgrading fields, parks and play facilities and promoting the overall wellbeing of children and teens (physical, mental, emotional health). Jobs and Economic Opportunity - Organizations working to expand the landscape of jobs and economic opportunity, increasing and improving opportunities for training, internships, job placement, entrepreneurship, and independent contracts/vendor relationships within the sports sector.

Organizations working to expand the landscape of jobs and economic opportunity, increasing and improving opportunities for training, internships, job placement, entrepreneurship, and independent contracts/vendor relationships within the sports sector. Social Justice - Organizations that are working to promote equity and positive change in areas such as education, juvenile justice, food insecurity, housing and homelessness, environmental justice and climate change, civil rights, health and wellness, and community safety.

Only 501(c)(3) public charities or government entities, not individuals, based in Los Angeles County are eligible to receive the recognition and grant.