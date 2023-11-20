Lucas Havrisik gets first game-winning field goal in Rams' win over Seahawks

Havrisik almost wasn't in position to take the kick, but not because of anything he did. Rams head coach Sean McVay said they were trying to get a touchdown on that possession with the playcalls that he was making near the goal line.

The change to Havrisik attempting a chip-shot field goal didn't catch him by surprise – "our job is to be prepared to kick a field goal, simple as that," he said. Havrisik also said he isn't really focused on what's happening on the field – he just understands his number can be called at any moment.

To that end, he was so zoned out – or soley focused on a successful kick – that he didn't realize he had kicked a field goal instead of an extra point attempt.

"I was so blanked out that I thought we actually scored and I hit a PAT (point-after try)," Havrisik said. "I looked at the score and I was like, 'Oh, dang, we're only up one, so they only need a field goal!' That's how blurred out I be."

Reflective of how he approaches each kick, Havrisik – who got a game ball for the feat – said he had the ball in his backpack, but that the ball he kicked on the game-winner is "just another ball."