Friday notebook: Lucas Havrisik will be Rams' kicker Sunday at Cowboys; Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable for Week 8

Oct 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Lucas Havrisik will be the Rams' kicker for their game on Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas (10 a.m. PT, FOX), head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday. 

Regarding the direction they would take at that position, McVay on Wednesday had said the team would see how the week goes in terms of evaluating Havrisik during practice. McVay on Wednesday had also confirmed the team had worked out some kickers as well.

"He's done a good job," McVay said during his press conference before Friday's practice. "He did a nice job yesterday. A lot of the things that we talked about that (special teams coordinator) Chase (Blackburn) and Spring (assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer) liked came to life, and it was good to be able to see him perform the way he did yesterday." 

That means that Havrisik, who previously spent time on the Browns' and Colts' practice squads, is set to kick his first NFL regular season game on Sunday. 

Havenstein will be questionable with calf injury

Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein popped up on Thursday's injury report with a calf injury, and McVay on Friday said Havenstein will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game. 

"Rob tweaked his calf the other day, so we'll be smart with him as well," McVay said. 

Asked if he anticipates Havenstein will play, McVay said "we'll see." He said the coaching staff over the next couple of days will work through who will replace Havenstein at right tackle if Havenstein ends up not being able to play.

