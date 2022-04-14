Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A key piece to the Rams' special teams is officially back.
Kicker Matt Gay on Thursday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.
The Rams placed an original-round tender on both Gay and linebacker Travin Howard, also a restricted free agent, on March 16. According to NFL.com, those tenders worth either greater of (a) $2.540 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.
A first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, the 28-year-old Gay converted 32 of 34 field goal attempts – including 23-straight makes – and 48 of 49 extra point attempts during the regular season. In the playoffs, he made 8 of 10 field goal attempts – including the game-winner in the Divisional Round against the Bucs to send the Rams to the NFC Championship – and all 11 extra point attempts as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.
