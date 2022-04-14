Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender

Apr 14, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A key piece to the Rams' special teams is officially back.

Kicker Matt Gay on Thursday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the upcoming season.

The Rams placed an original-round tender on both Gay and linebacker Travin Howard, also a restricted free agent, on March 16. According to NFL.com, those tenders worth either greater of (a) $2.540 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, the 28-year-old Gay converted 32 of 34 field goal attempts – including 23-straight makes – and 48 of 49 extra point attempts during the regular season. In the playoffs, he made 8 of 10 field goal attempts – including the game-winner in the Divisional Round against the Bucs to send the Rams to the NFC Championship – and all 11 extra point attempts as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.

BEST PHOTOS: Special moments from our special teams in a special year | Best of Rams 2021

Take a look through the best photos of the Los Angeles Rams special teams throughout the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker and Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 94

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker and Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams kicks the go ahead field goal against the San Francisco 49ers and celebrates with punter (6) Johnny Hekker during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
4 / 94

Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams kicks the go ahead field goal against the San Francisco 49ers and celebrates with punter (6) Johnny Hekker during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
5 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
6 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
7 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
8 / 94

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angels Rams kicks off against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
9 / 94

Kicker (8) Matt Gay of the Los Angels Rams kicks off against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
11 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
12 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
13 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_JMP_3993
14 / 94
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
15 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
17 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
18 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
19 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
20 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
21 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5514
22 / 94
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
23 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
24 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
25 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
26 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
27 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
28 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
29 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
30 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
31 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
32 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
33 / 94

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
34 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
35 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
36 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_JL2_3042
37 / 94
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
38 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
39 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
40 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8275
41 / 94
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
42 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
43 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
44 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
45 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
46 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
47 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
48 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
49 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
51 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
52 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
53 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
54 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
55 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
56 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
57 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
58 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
59 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Long Snapper (42) Matt Orzech of the Los Angeles Rams lines up with teammates against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
60 / 94

Long Snapper (42) Matt Orzech of the Los Angeles Rams lines up with teammates against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
61 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
62 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
63 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
64 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DX3_5151
65 / 94
Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
66 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
67 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
68 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
69 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
70 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
71 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
72 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
73 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
74 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
75 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
77 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
78 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
79 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
81 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
82 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
83 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
84 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
85 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9422
86 / 94
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
87 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
88 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
89 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
90 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
91 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
92 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
93 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
94 / 94

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Related Content

news

Once reluctant to career in coaching, new Rams RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples now wants to be an example for others

Ra'Shaad Samples tried to carve out a career path away from coaching. Now he's the Rams running backs coach and hoping to use that platform to be an example for others.

news

From the Podium: Catching up with Liam Coen, Thomas Brown, Ra'Shaad Samples, Chris Shula and Zac Robinson

Key quotes and notes from new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson's Wednesday press conferences.

news

Offseason position reset: Quarterback

As the offseason program and the 2022 NFL Draft approach, theRams.com takes an updated look at the quarterback position.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: More offensive line, cornerback and edge projections two weeks out from draft week

Offensive line, cornerback and edge continue to be popular 2022 NFL Draft picks for the Rams by various experts.

news

Notable No. 175 overall selections in NFL Draft History

What kind of talent have teams been able to find at the 175th overall pick in the NFL Draft?

news

Where are they now? Former Rams WR & 5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson

5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson reminisces about his 6 seasons in Los Angeles and details how his time as a player laid the foundation for a long career in coaching.

news

Rams finalize 2022 coaching staff

The Rams have rounded out their 2022 coaching staff with a handful of new hires while adding new roles and responsibilities for a handful of returnees.

news

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.

news

An updated look at the Rams' use of compensatory picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era heading into 2022 NFL Draft

How have the Rams traditionally used compensatory picks during the time general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have worked together?

news

For Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner worth departure from traditional approach to inside linebacker position

Historically, inside linebacker was not a position the Rams invested heavily in over the last five years. But when a player of Bobby Wagner's caliber becomes available, a change in approach is warranted.

news

Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense.

