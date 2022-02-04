Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford on approach to Super Bowl: "Treat it just like every other game"

Feb 03, 2022 at 05:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ prepares for the first Super Bowl of his NFL career, the even-keeled approach he has taken through the first three rounds is unsurprisingly following into preparation for Super Bowl LVI.

"I think you treat fit just like every other game when it gets to that day," Stafford said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. "You got a job, you got a job to go out there and execute and try and lead your team to help us win. Once the is ball snapped, I mean, it's going to be football. Settle into the game as quickly as you possibly can, trust your eyes, trust your teammates and go play. I think that part of it, once the ball is snapped, is hopefully going to be the part that's the easiest to just eliminate all distractions and go out and play."

Stafford and the Rams are seeking the franchise's first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles, and to also become the second team to win the Super Bowl in its home stadium, when they take on the Bengals on Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium.

They've gotten to this point in part by Stafford completing 72 percent of his passes for 905 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception through their first three postseason games.

His preparation over the next two weeks reflects that attitude toward gameday itself: Diving into film to get to know the opponent as well as one possibly can, while also not making the moment bigger than it is.

"My biggest thing is don't look at the calendar," Stafford said. "Just go out there and whatever the day is, go out there and execute as best as you can."

It also helps Stafford that potential distractions surrounding the game – such as ticket requests – are out of sight and out of mind. He said the organization does a great job ensuring that's taken care of, and also credits his wife, Kelly, for her efforts in doing the same. Collectively, it will be handled "well before next week even starts."

While Stafford understands all the buzz surrounding the game, he said he tries to "shelter himself" from it. An example: The Rams held a jog-through on Thursday, and Stafford said that's all he cared about at the moment, so it's not difficult for him to lock in to the task at hand.

"I'm not immune to knowing there's a bunch of people excited about this game," Stafford said. "I'm excited about this game. We should be. We worked a lot of years and a lot of time to get to where we are. I'm enjoying that, but at the same time, I'm just focused on doing whatever we can to try and help beat the Bengals."

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he understands why it's a big game for Stafford with it being his first Super Bowl, but Stafford has also been a part of several big games throughout his NFL career. In that vein, he's not worried about Stafford's ability to separate the magnitude of the game from going out and playing the game.

"I think he's at his best when he's enjoying the moment, playing cool, calm and collected, being that great competitor and bringing people with him," McVay said Thursday. "And that's exactly what he'll do."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

The Rams are set to play in the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 30 years. Here's what the opportunity means for both the franchise and the city. 
news

Rams' postseason run aided by one-time role players capitalizing on opportunities

While core starters have deservedly received credit for the Rams' playoff push to Super Bowl LVI, role players stepping up has also played a pivotal part in that success. 
news

Andrew Whitworth: Both Rams and Bengals "have my heart"

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's second Super Bowl appearance is one that comes full circle Los Angeles set to take on the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with, the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Taylor Rapp, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell as the team begins preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm just so proud of this group" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reflects on being Super Bowl-bound in his first season with the Rams. 
news

Aaron Donald ayuda a cerrar el partido en un final de Hollywood que tiene a Matthew Stafford como protagonista

El mejor jugador defensivo de la NFL y el veterano quarterback tendrán su oportunidad de buscar el anillo de campeones el 13 de febrero en SoFi Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey react to NFC Championship win over 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 20-17 win over the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

The Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC Championship 20-17. 
news

Los Rams ganan épica batalla a San Francisco y avanzan al Super Bowl contra Cincinnati

Matthew Stafford lidera remontada de 10 puntos en el cuarto periodo y Aaron Donald sella el triunfo con una jugada final para memorable 20-17 en SoFi Stadium
news

Van Jefferson active; Joe Noteboom and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Advertising