Matthew Stafford has contusion on right thumb but feels "pretty good," Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell's surgeries successful

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that X-rays on quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿'s right thumb were negative and that he has a contusion on it.

Stafford had no limitations during Tuesday's practice at Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, according to McVay, taking on a full workload.

"It feels all right now," Stafford said after Tuesday's session. "Just kind of keeping an eye on it over the next 24 hours or so, but I feel pretty good. Not too bad."

Stafford further explained what happened on Monday as well. He said they were running a quick-game play, "and I threw it pretty hard and smacked a helmet." He said he didn't know what happened and that his thumb went numb, and he wasn't sure what was going on.

"And then our training staff and doctors and everybody checked it out," Stafford said. "Nothing broken or fractured or torn, so just kind of worked on it through the night to try and get it ready to practice today. It felt good enough, so we came out and practiced."

According to McVay, the coaching staff was planning on Stafford not practicing, but Stafford felt good enough that he wanted to.

"He certainly probably isn't going to say anything (about it), but he was able to throw the ball really well, made a lot of big-time plays and got a bunch of good, quality reps," McVay said.

"I felt decent out there today," Stafford said. "Wasn't all the way there, but it was good to get out there and practice full, so decided to do it."

For Stafford, being out there for the Rams' first practice in pads was important to him.

"Whether I'm 100 percent or not, every opportunity I get to call a play and run it against our defense and with our guys is an opportunity I need to get. I don't want to waste them," Stafford said. "If it was good enough to go, then I'm going to be out there to go."

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he talked to Stafford after practice to make sure he was good and also checked up on him after their walkthrough earlier in the day.

"When we were doing the walkthrough earlier, I said, 'Let me see your finger,'" Donald said. "He made a move and he was good, so I was like, 'Alright, we cool.' That's it. He's a tough quarterback, a tough guy, and I'm just happy he's good. That's the type of guy you want – that's going to be tough, that's going to work and going to want to work."

Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell's surgeries "went really well"

In other injury news, McVay said rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III﻿'s thumb surgery and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell﻿'s wrist surgery on Monday both "went really well."

McVay on Saturday said he expected Brown to be back "the week of surgery" due to the ability to cast his thumb and they would see how he progresses accordingly, while Rochell's return timetable would be better understood following surgery.