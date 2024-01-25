Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:18 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams' Matthew Stafford reminded everyone of the quarterback he's always been this season. His performance in doing so now has him contention for an award.

Stafford is among the five finalists named for this year's Associated Press (AP) Comeback Player of the Year award presented by P&G and the official locker room products of the NFL (Gilette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide), the AP announced Thursday.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined Stafford as finalists for the award.

After an injury-shortened 2022 season, Stafford bounced back in 2023 completing 326 of 421 pass attempts for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games (missed one due to right thumb injury; rested in Week 18). He was especially impactful returning from his thumb injury after the bye week, completing nearly 66% of his pass attempts for 1,895 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions to help the Rams go 6-1 across Weeks 11-17 and clinch a playoff berth.

Stafford is one of three Rams in contention for end-of-season recognition from the AP this year; wide receiver Puka Nacua was named one of five finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and nose tackle Kobie Turner was named one of five finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Winners will be announced at NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Live coverage of NFL Honors begins at 6 p.m. pacific time on CBS and NFL Network (also streaming on Paramount+ and NFL+).

