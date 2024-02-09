 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford finishes fourth in AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting

Feb 08, 2024 at 07:48 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS – It was a strong return to the form Rams fans have become accustomed to seeing, but quarterback Matthew Stafford's 2023 performance unfortunately wasn't enough to sway voters for the Associated Press 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. That ultimately went to Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, it was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. 

Bills safety Damar Hamlin actually had the most first-place votes (21) from the 50-member media panel voting on the award; however, Flacco's combination of 13 first-place votes and 26 second-place votes likely helped him gain enough separation to edge Hamlin 151-140 in total points. Hamlin received seven second-place votes and 14 third-place votes; Flacco had 26 second-place votes and eight third-place votes.

First-place votes are worth five points; second-place three and third-place one. Stafford received one first-place vote, six second-place votes and seven third-place votes for 30 total points and fourth place in voting; Baker Mayfield (10, 10, 13) finished ahead of him with 93 for third behind Hamlin and Flacco. 

Stafford bounced back from an injury-shortened 2022 season completing 326 of 421 pass attempts for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games (missed one due to right thumb injury; rested in Week 18) during the 2023 regular season while leading the Rams back to the playoffs. His impact was felt the most upon his return from a thumb injury after the bye week, when he completed nearly 66% of his pass attempts for 1,895 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions to help the Rams go 6-1 across Weeks 11-17.

Related Content

news

Kobie Turner finishes third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner finished third in Associated Press 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting; the award went to Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Carson Wentz offered veteran experience and came through in important Week 18 game

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with quarterback and pending unrestricted free agent Carson Wentz.
news

NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

Here's how you can watch this year's NFL Honors, and see which awards Rams players are finalists for.
news

Top takeaways from new Rams DC Chris Shula's introductory press conference: Benefit of coaching different positions, preliminary thoughts on defensive philosophy and more 

Here's what we learned from Chris Shula's first press conference as the Rams' defensive coordinator. 
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Demarcus Robinson became dependable third receiver over second half of 2023 season for Rams offense

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with pending unrestricted free agent Demarcus Robinson. 
news

5 things to know about Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula

The Rams on Feb. 2 promoted Chris Shula to defensive coordinator. Here are five things fans should know about him. 
news

Recapping Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams' first Pro Bowl

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were in Orlando, Florida last week for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Here's a look back at what they did during the event. 
news

Rams promote Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Rams have elevated linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Ahkello Witherspoon was stabilizing veteran presence in Rams secondary

TheRams.com continues its offseason Free Agent Spotlight series with pending unrestricted free agent and defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon. 
news

How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl games

Here's how you can watch the 2024 Pro Bowl games.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Jordan Fuller brought valuable leadership, experience and playmaking to Rams secondary in 2023

TheRams.com continues its offseason Free Agent Spotlight series with pending unrestricted free agent and defensive back Jordan Fuller. 
Advertising