Matthew Stafford on returning in 2024: 'That's my plan right now'

"A jolt of energy," Stafford said, when asked postgame what he got from the young Rams' roster this year. "Man, it was fun.I had a blast. It was a heck of a challenge, but I got to sit there and push guys, but also watch guys come into their own in this league and it's not an easy thing to do. We got a lot of young guys and not only rookies, but guys who hadn't played a lot of football, but stepped into big time roles and became huge pieces of our team and stars in our league. So proud of those guys and happy to be a part of a team that has a group of guys like that. It takes everybody, right? It takes coaches, it takes trainers, strength staff, everything, to get to these points in the season and came up a little bit short today, but really proud of those guys."