Matthew Stafford on returning in 2024: 'That's my plan right now'

Jan 15, 2024 at 12:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

DETROIT – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready for Year 4 with the team.

Asked in his postgame press conference Sunday night if he will be back in 2024, Stafford said "that's my plan right now."

"Yeah, my plan is to be back and you're going to have to deal with me for another year, so have fun with that," Stafford said with a smile.

Stafford completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 367 yards and 2 touchdowns' in the Rams' Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Lions Sunday night at Ford Field, marking the second-most passing yards in a playoff game in his career. He finished just 13 yards shy of matching that playoff single-game career high.

He completed 326 of 521 pass attempts for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while starting all 15 games he played in during the regular season en route to his third Pro Bowl nod. His play post-bye week after returning from a thumb injury had a pivotal role in the Rams going 7-1 and being in position to play a postseason game.

Stafford also became the 11th player in NFL history to eclipse 53,000 career passing yards and also moved into 11th all-time in passing touchdowns in NFL history – passing Fran Tarkenton – with his performance this season.

"A jolt of energy," Stafford said, when asked postgame what he got from the young Rams' roster this year. "Man, it was fun.I had a blast. It was a heck of a challenge, but I got to sit there and push guys, but also watch guys come into their own in this league and it's not an easy thing to do. We got a lot of young guys and not only rookies, but guys who hadn't played a lot of football, but stepped into big time roles and became huge pieces of our team and stars in our league. So proud of those guys and happy to be a part of a team that has a group of guys like that. It takes everybody, right? It takes coaches, it takes trainers, strength staff, everything, to get to these points in the season and came up a little bit short today, but really proud of those guys."

Stafford enters the 2024 season needing 10 passing touchdowns to surpass Eli Manning (366) for 10th-most all-time, and 977 passing yards to pass Manning to move into the Top 10 on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

A pesar de dolorosa derrota en playoffs, los Rams valoran con orgullo su actuación y se emocionan ante un futuro brillante | Resumen del partido

Falta de contundencia en zona roja y una decisión polémica de los árbitros al final sentencian a los Rams de Los Ángeles en vibrante juego de comodines en Detroit.
Rams sign 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts. 
Key 2024 NFL offseason dates for Rams

Here are the dates Rams fans should know when it comes to the 2024 NFL offseason calendar. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 24-23 playoff loss to Lions

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night. 
Game Recap: Rams fall to Lions 24-23 in Detroit in Wild Card Round of playoffs

Lions edge Rams in tight playoff contest at Ford Field. 
Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder among Rams' inactives for Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Wild Card Round playoff game between the Rams and the Lions at Ford Field. 
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: How to watch, listen to and live stream Wild Card Round playoff game

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Wild Card Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
Matthew Stafford regresa a Detroit como "el chico malo", pero los Rams necesitarán dar un juego completo contra los Lions

Frenar la carrera para poner el partido en manos de Jared Goff se antoja como una de las claves de los Rams al iniciar su camino en los playoffs
Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Lions Wild Card Round playoff game

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Wild Card playoff matchup between the Rams and the Lions. 
Ernest Jones IV's consistency, leadership a crucial part of 2023 Rams defense, season

In a playoff-bound season, the Rams don't get to that point without linebacker Ernest Jones IV. 
No shortage of storylines in Rams-Lions Wild Card tilt | Game Preview

In this week's Wild Card preview, J.B. Long zeroes in on the much-anticipated Stafford-Goff matchup, breaks down the numerous similarities between these two franchises, and dissects the key role both pass rushes will play on Sunday in Detroit.
