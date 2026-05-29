Matthew Stafford pleased to get contract extension done, feeling good physically as he prepares for Year 18

It was only seven-on-seven and there was no live contact – stipulations of OTAs rules governed by the collective bargaining agreement – so Thursday's session did not resemble a live game, but Stafford looked like a quarterback playing and throwing the ball freely, without the burden of contract discussions.

"I feel good. Body feels good," said the 38-year-old quarterback, who is preparing for his 18th NFL season. "Throwing it like I know how to throw it and for somebody my age, I feel pretty good."

For Stafford, this time of the year is about fundamentals such as "what does it look like when we break the huddle? How do we feel about our fundamentals, our assignments, all those kinds of things." It's about testing oneself mentally while still staying sharp physically, as well as getting to know teammates.

One of those new teammates is quarterback Ty Simpson, whom the Rams selected 13th overall in this year's draft as Stafford's eventual successor. Speaking of the present: Stafford said his job "first and foremost, is just to get myself and our team ready to play as best I possibly can," but he's still mentoring and supporting Simpson.

"He's a part of that team," Stafford said. "There's no question about it we're in a unique position in the fact that we play the same position. I have a ton of experience and he's just now starting his journey as an NFL player. So listen, I know he's going to watch not only me, but other guys like Stetson who's been around a little bit too and really just soak up as much coaching as he possibly can. He's a guy that asks questions. I've been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can. He's a smart kid. He's got talent, obviously. He's a high draft pick so happy to add good players to our team. He's one of them. But my job is to go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as I possibly can."

Stafford said the expectation is still to go year-to-year when considering his future, given that's the conversations he's had with the team. His health obviously plays a factor into that, too, as well as his family's input.

He can't predict the future, so he'd rather focus on what's in front of him and how he can put himself and the team in the best possible position to succeed for the 2026 season.