Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

2025 recap

The beginning of the Brian Schottenheimer era was an up-and-down first season highlighted by explosive offensive performances which were necessary counters to challenging defensive performances. Dallas played two overtime games in the first four weeks of the season, the second of which was the 40-40 tie with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 in Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons' first game against his former team, having been traded to Green Bay just before the start of the regular season.

A three-game win streak following their Week 10 bye which included wins over the Eagles and the Chiefs moved the Cowboys to 6-5-1. Despite back-to-back losses to the Lions and Vikings, their playoff hopes remained alive entering Week 16 until a Philadelphia win over Washington to claim the NFC East title outright on Saturday, Dec. 20, officially eliminated them.

Key changes

Dallas parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season, during which it allowed the third-most total yards per game and second-most passing yards per game. He was replaced by Parker, who served as the Eagles' passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach the last two seasons.

Head coach

Schottenheimer is entering his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, compiling a 7-9-1 record in Year 1.

What to watch for

Last season's top two passing offenses squaring off, carrying over personnel continuity