Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.
This year's series continues with an advanced look at the Dallas Cowboys, who the Rams will host on Dec. 20 at SoFi Stadium in Week 15 (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).
The Cowboys return to the West Coast for their first meeting with the Rams since 2023, bringing an offense led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott that finished second in in the NFL total yards per game and passing yards per game last season and a defense led by one of the brightest ascending young coaches in new coordinator Christian Parker, plus a special teams unit led by the highest-paid kicker in league history in Brandon Aubrey.
In other words, a lot of intrigue across all three phases for this late-season opponent.
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2025 recap
The beginning of the Brian Schottenheimer era was an up-and-down first season highlighted by explosive offensive performances which were necessary counters to challenging defensive performances. Dallas played two overtime games in the first four weeks of the season, the second of which was the 40-40 tie with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 in Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons' first game against his former team, having been traded to Green Bay just before the start of the regular season.
A three-game win streak following their Week 10 bye which included wins over the Eagles and the Chiefs moved the Cowboys to 6-5-1. Despite back-to-back losses to the Lions and Vikings, their playoff hopes remained alive entering Week 16 until a Philadelphia win over Washington to claim the NFC East title outright on Saturday, Dec. 20, officially eliminated them.
Key changes
Dallas parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season, during which it allowed the third-most total yards per game and second-most passing yards per game. He was replaced by Parker, who served as the Eagles' passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach the last two seasons.
Head coach
Schottenheimer is entering his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, compiling a 7-9-1 record in Year 1.
What to watch for
Last season's top two passing offenses squaring off, carrying over personnel continuity
The Rams had the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, the Cowboys No. 2. Both teams return much of the same personnel from those groups, too, between Stafford and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams for Los Angeles and Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for Dallas.
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2026 season. Take a look through photos of both teams going toe-to-toe throughout the years.