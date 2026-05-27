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Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

May 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.

This year's series continues with an advanced look at the Dallas Cowboys, who the Rams will host on Dec. 20 at SoFi Stadium in Week 15 (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

The Cowboys return to the West Coast for their first meeting with the Rams since 2023, bringing an offense led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott that finished second in in the NFL total yards per game and passing yards per game last season and a defense led by one of the brightest ascending young coaches in new coordinator Christian Parker, plus a special teams unit led by the highest-paid kicker in league history in Brandon Aubrey.

In other words, a lot of intrigue across all three phases for this late-season opponent.

Click here to purchase tickets to Rams-Cowboys; click here to explore suites.

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2025 recap

The beginning of the Brian Schottenheimer era was an up-and-down first season highlighted by explosive offensive performances which were necessary counters to challenging defensive performances. Dallas played two overtime games in the first four weeks of the season, the second of which was the 40-40 tie with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 in Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons' first game against his former team, having been traded to Green Bay just before the start of the regular season.

A three-game win streak following their Week 10 bye which included wins over the Eagles and the Chiefs moved the Cowboys to 6-5-1. Despite back-to-back losses to the Lions and Vikings, their playoff hopes remained alive entering Week 16 until a Philadelphia win over Washington to claim the NFC East title outright on Saturday, Dec. 20, officially eliminated them.

Key changes

Dallas parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season, during which it allowed the third-most total yards per game and second-most passing yards per game. He was replaced by Parker, who served as the Eagles' passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach the last two seasons.

Head coach

Schottenheimer is entering his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, compiling a 7-9-1 record in Year 1.

What to watch for

Last season's top two passing offenses squaring off, carrying over personnel continuity

The Rams had the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, the Cowboys No. 2. Both teams return much of the same personnel from those groups, too, between Stafford and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams for Los Angeles and Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for Dallas.

Related Links

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Rams vs. Cowboys through the years

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2026 season. Take a look through photos of both teams going toe-to-toe throughout the years.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel (18) narrowly escaped being thrown for a touchback during third quarter of their game with Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1969. Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and scored once himself to lead the Rams to a 24-23 victory. Rams are now 10-0 in the National Football League. (AP Photo/HF)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel (18) narrowly escaped being thrown for a touchback during third quarter of their game with Dallas Cowboys at Coliseum in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1969. Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and scored once himself to lead the Rams to a 24-23 victory. Rams are now 10-0 in the National Football League. (AP Photo/HF)

HF/1969 AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel, center, is hit by a host of Dallas Cowboys as the ball heads for the sidelines in third period action of the NFL Pro playoff bowl, Jan. 3, 1970, Miami, Fla. Gabriel was penalized for intentionally grounding the ball on this play. Dallas #54 is Chuck Howley. Rams won, 31-0. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel, center, is hit by a host of Dallas Cowboys as the ball heads for the sidelines in third period action of the NFL Pro playoff bowl, Jan. 3, 1970, Miami, Fla. Gabriel was penalized for intentionally grounding the ball on this play. Dallas #54 is Chuck Howley. Rams won, 31-0. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/1970 AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) is sacked for a 5-yard loss after he came off the bench to try to rally the Rams against the Dallas Cowboys in NFC Championship at Los Angeles, Jan. 4, 1976. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ron Jaworski (16) is sacked for a 5-yard loss after he came off the bench to try to rally the Rams against the Dallas Cowboys in NFC Championship at Los Angeles, Jan. 4, 1976. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)

Refree Tom Bell steps between the Rams Jack Youngblood (85) and the Cowboys Roger Staubach (12) after the players exchanged words following a play in NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1976 in Los Angeles. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)
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Refree Tom Bell steps between the Rams Jack Youngblood (85) and the Cowboys Roger Staubach (12) after the players exchanged words following a play in NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1976 in Los Angeles. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)

Dallas Cowboys safety Randy Hughes (42) makes a diving move to break up a pass intended for the Rams Terry Nelson (83), top left. Hughes crashes to the ground as the ball bounces away. The impact was hard enough to jar Hughes' helmet off during second quarter of the Cowboys 37-7 victory over the Rams at Los Angeles, Jan. 5, 1976. (AP Photo)
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Dallas Cowboys safety Randy Hughes (42) makes a diving move to break up a pass intended for the Rams Terry Nelson (83), top left. Hughes crashes to the ground as the ball bounces away. The impact was hard enough to jar Hughes' helmet off during second quarter of the Cowboys 37-7 victory over the Rams at Los Angeles, Jan. 5, 1976. (AP Photo)

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White (54) fights his way through the blocking of Rams guard Tom Mack (65) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White (54) fights his way through the blocking of Rams guard Tom Mack (65) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones (72) is blocked by Rams offensive tackle John Williams (75) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 1978 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones (72) is blocked by Rams offensive tackle John Williams (75) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 1978 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White (11) is sacked by the Los Angeles Rams defense for a 13-yard loss during second quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. Ram in foreground is Greg Meisner (69). (AP Photo/Mike Murphy)
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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White (11) is sacked by the Los Angeles Rams defense for a 13-yard loss during second quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. Ram in foreground is Greg Meisner (69). (AP Photo/Mike Murphy)

Los Angeles Rams halfback Eric Dickerson, left, carriers into Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs, right, as he moves the ball for yardage during third quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. The Rams won it 24-17 to take the NFL wild card game. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
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Los Angeles Rams halfback Eric Dickerson, left, carriers into Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs, right, as he moves the ball for yardage during third quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. The Rams won it 24-17 to take the NFL wild card game. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker George Andrews (52) and fumbles the ball during first quarter action, Sept. 3, 1984 in Anaheim in their NFL season opener. The Rams recovered the ball on the one yard line and one play later went in for the score. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker George Andrews (52) and fumbles the ball during first quarter action, Sept. 3, 1984 in Anaheim in their NFL season opener. The Rams recovered the ball on the one yard line and one play later went in for the score. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
"St. Louis Rams Torry Holt attempts to make a catch against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Torry Holt attempts to make a catch against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G Newman Lowrance/2007 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Chase Reynolds runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Chase Reynolds runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Kendall Langford during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Kendall Langford during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ian Seau #72 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ian Seau #72 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Isaiah Frey #23 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Isaiah Frey #23 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff #16 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff #16 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gives chase during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
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Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gives chase during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) during a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)
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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) during a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive back John Johnson III (43) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Defensive back John Johnson III (43) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro
Center John Sullivan (65) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Center John Sullivan (65) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, scores a touchdown, and celebrates with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, scores a touchdown, and celebrates with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams hugs quarterback (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys after the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams hugs quarterback (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys after the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams tackles (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams tackles (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in an NFL Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Running back (30) Todd Gurley II of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley II of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2022 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/2024 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
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