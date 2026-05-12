Where Are They Now? Former Rams WR Mike Furrey

And while with the Lions, Furrey was introduced to what would become his second career in the game.

"I went to Detroit because it was closer to home in Columbus, Ohio, and my father-in-law was a big-time high school coach in Columbus," Furrey said. "We would go back and I'd train a lot of his kids and be around a lot of his past players that were in college, and I just fell in love with being around the guys.

"I felt like God had blessed me with a platform to be able to help kids and help them pursue their goals and dreams, and I fell in love with it. The last two or three years that I played, I had an idea that that's what I wanted to do. So I started taking notes of things what you like, what you don't like, and start building your little clip notes if you ever got a chance to be a coach."

Retiring in 2010 after playing seven seasons in the NFL with St. Louis, Detroit, and Cleveland, Furrey joined his father-in-law's staff for one season. And in January 2011, he became a head coach himself, at Kentucky Christian University.

After two years, he moved on to coach wide receivers at Marshall University, and then went on to be the head coach at Limestone College. That was followed by a four-season stint as the wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears before returning to be Limestone College's head coach for a second time.

"When you coach in college, you get a chance to help kids try to achieve their goal of getting to the National Football League. You've got a big impact on their life of where they're at in regard to being 18- to 21-years-old, where it's the prime of learning how to become a man," Furrey said.

"When you're coaching in the National Football League, you're coaching kids that are living their dreams. And there's a difference in that coaching. There are some similarities, but there is a difference between coaching a kid that's trying to get there and coaching a kid that's already there."

Furrey's now in his third season at the University of South Carolina, where he is the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

"I've had a lot of luck being around some really good places and with some really good offenses. I've just kind of picked all that stuff up and collectively, I put it all together," he said. "So I think that was part of the reason why Coach (Shane) Beamer gave me the opportunity to be the passing game coordinator."

Making their home in suburban Columbia, SC, Furrey and his wife, Koren, have three children: Makayla, Stone, and Kanon

"I've had a pretty cool life, and you could talk about all the things that I've done and the journey that I've been on, the accolades, the players, the teammates that I've had a chance to be mentored by. Or where I've gotten to where I'm at today," Furrey said.