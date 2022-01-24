From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford react to win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

TAMPA, Fla. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacke Von Miller, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences following the team's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium, discussing the chaotic fourth quarter, the game-winning drive, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below. From the Podium is presented by Audi:
"First of all, what an interesting game. What an amazing sign of resilience." – McVay
- Despite committing four turnovers and seeing a 27-3 lead disappear, the Rams managed to overcome both in a 30-27 win delivered on a game-winning field goal by kicker Matt Gay and a pair of clutch completions from Stafford to Kupp.
- McVay said his favorite part of the game was that "nobody flinched, nobody blinked."
"We had some plays, we was just running and guys was getting free." – Donald
- Similar to Week 3, the Rams generated a pass rush that made life difficulty for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for most of the game.
- L.A.'s defensive front collected three sacks and six QB hits in the victory.
"It's like a movie, right? It's like a movie, man." – Miller
- The Rams' marquee 2021 additions all came up big on Sunday. Besides Stafford leading the game-winning drive, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chipped in six catches for 69 yards, and Miller four total tackles, a sack-fumble and a QB hit.
- "I'm just grateful, man," Miller said. "These are the things that I pray for."
"We call it 'Love of the game route' because you're really trying to just draw coverage." – Kupp
- The 44-yard catch made by Kupp almost usually never happens given the way the route is designed.
- This time, though, it worked to the Rams' advantage given based on what the Bucs defense gave them.
"Steal somebody's soul. That's what it feels like sometimes where they're sitting there going, 'Man, we just had this great comeback,' and you get to reach in there and take it from them. That's a whole lot of fun." – Stafford
- Stafford was fired up after leading the game-winning drive on Sunday, as evident by the emotional reaction he had as he spiked the ball to stop the clock for the game-winning field goal.
- Stafford said he would've loved to have taken a knee up three scores, but it's also fun to make a play like that 44-yard completion to Kupp.