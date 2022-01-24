From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford react to win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

"Steal somebody's soul. That's what it feels like sometimes where they're sitting there going, 'Man, we just had this great comeback,' and you get to reach in there and take it from them. That's a whole lot of fun." – Stafford

Stafford was fired up after leading the game-winning drive on Sunday, as evident by the emotional reaction he had as he spiked the ball to stop the clock for the game-winning field goal.

Stafford said he would've loved to have taken a knee up three scores, but it's also fun to make a play like that 44-yard completion to Kupp.