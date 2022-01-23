Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp, Buddy Howell, Bryce Perkins among Rams' inactives for Divisional Round playoff game at Buccaneers

Jan 23, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

TAMPA, Fla. – Offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ and running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ are among the Rams' inactives for today's Divisional Round playoff game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium (12 p.m. pacific time; NBC, Peacock, Universo).

Whitworth (knee) and Rapp (concussion) were already ruled out in advance of the contest, so them being inactive was expected. Howell had entered the game listed as doubtful.

Joining Whitworth, Rapp and Howell as inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿, and offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿.

Defensive backs Blake Countess and Eric Weddle﻿, who were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, are active for Los Angeles.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is the second elevation for both Countess and Weddle.

For the Buccaneers, starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs is inactive after entering the game as questionable. However, starting center Ryan Jensen, who was also considered questionable, is active.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

OL Andrew Whitworth

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

QB Kyle Trask

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Cyril Grayson Jr.

WR Breshad Perriman

RB Ronald Jones II

CB Pierre Desir

RT Tristan Wirfs

