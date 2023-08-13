Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's Aug. 13 press conference: Cooper Kupp injury update, possibility of adding veteran IDL or OLB, final thoughts on preseason opener vs. Chargers

Aug 13, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Aug 13, 2023 at 04:51 PM

Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay held a video conference with local media Sunday afternoon, providing an injury update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, final thoughts on Saturday night's preseason opener against the Chargers, and the possibility of the Rams signing a veteran interior defensive lineman or outside linebacker.

More on those top takeaways below:

Broncos practices more realistic goal for Kupp's return

As the Rams navigate a timetable for Kupp's return from a hamstring injury, McVay indicated that Kupp probably will not participate in this week's joint practices with the Raiders.

"I don't (have clarity) on that yet," said McVay, who had been meeting with Rams coaches and had not yet had the chance to meet with the team's medical staff prior to speaking with reporters on a video conference Sunday afternoon. "I would say it's more likely than not, but I don't have any clarity on that. Once I talk to (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott), I'll have a better idea. I would think Denver's probably a more realistic goal."

By Denver, McVay was referring to joint practices with the Broncos that will take place there the week of Aug. 21.

Kupp sustained the hamstring injury in Los Angeles' Aug. 1 training camp practice and has not practiced since.

"He's feeling good and making good progress, but I don't know if we'll have him go this week," McVay said.

Not ruling out adding experienced interior defensive lineman or outside linebacker, but evaluation process of young players and cap space factors

The Rams are not going to let one preseason game determine whether they need to add experience to their young defensive line or outside linebacker rotations.

"I think you want to continue to evaluate," McVay said. "But I think like what you've seen with some of these other additions, whether it's an Ahkello Witherspoon, whether it's a Demarcus Robinson, Royce Freeman, even bringing John Johnson back, those are things that we're always monitoring. I think it's a little bit harder to evaluate some of those guys on the interior parts until you get into some of these game settings, and so there was a lot of things that came out of last night that we can really do a good job of communicating and emphasizing some of the areas of improvement. And it's not exclusive to one guy, but it's kind of a collaborative effort."

McVay said there a lot of players who are continuing to "learn on the fly," which is not something he wanted to use as an excuse, but emphasized continuing to use the evaluation process with the upcoming joint practices and the two remaining preseason games.

"If there's a guy out there that we feel like fits based on our cash and cap, kind of some of the restrictions there, I would definitely say, you never say never," McVay said. "But those are hard things to be able to find, especially as it relates to those positions."

Preseason opener small part of eval process for quarterback and other positions

The first preseason game will also not influence the way the Rams approach the quarterback position with their remaining two.

Brett Rypien played the first three offensive series Saturday night before rookie Stetson Bennett took over for the rest of the game.

"We'll just continue to evaluate it one day at a time," McVay said. "You know, there's gonna be a lot of situations in the next week. Tomorrow we'll have a good practice, get two opportunities against the Raiders in what's going to be a lot of good competitive work. So I think it was the first preseason game, it was one of the things that goes into our evaluation process, but it's certainly not the end-all, be-all. We'll continue to just kind of use it as part of that process, but it's an ongoing evaluation and it's not exclusive to the quarterbacks, it's really for our whole team."

Related Content

news

Stetson Bennett sees some good and some room for improvement in first NFL action

Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts to his performance in Saturday night's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 1 loss to Chargers: Stetson Bennett settles in, Puka Nacua and Tre Tomlinson's first halves, and more

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Chargers, Preseason Week 1

Here are five players fans should keep an eye on when the Rams take on the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Preseason Week 1 notebook: McVay on OL Joe Noteboom competing at multiple spots, deciding between Stetson Bennett and Brett Rypien as starting QB for preseason opener

Recapping two key topics covered by Rams head coach Sean McVay during his Thursday press conference leading into Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2023 preseason vs. Chargers

Previewing Saturday's Week 1 preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Building on rookie season and second training camp, Kyren Williams wants to maximize whatever role he's given

Running back Kyren Williams was a consistent playmaker during this year's Rams training camp. 
news

John Johnson III: 'I'm pumped just for the opportunity'

Defensive back John Johnson III reacts to re-joining the Rams after playing for the Browns the last two seasons. 
news

10 Observations from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice: Welcome back John Johnson III, playmaking by Quentin Lake and other defensive backs, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' final 2023 training camp practice at UC Irvine. 
news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart for 2023 preseason

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason.
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 8: Countdown to Kickoff begins at final open training camp practice

Headed to Tuesday's open practice at 2023 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

Rams sign defensive back John Johnson III

Defensive back John Johnson III is returning to the Rams.
