McVay: Darious Williams likely to return from IR after three weeks

Oct 13, 2021 at 03:17 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though Rams cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he expects it to be a short-term stint.

"I see it as three weeks," McVay said. "That's why we were kind of going back and forth because he felt like alright, it's probably going to be two weeks, might be on that fringe of returning for that third game. But I do expect, if he progresses the way that we anticipate, that he'll be back after that three weeks."

McVay on Monday said they were still working through what's next at the cornerback position to make up for Williams' absence.

Williams collected 29 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups prior to sustaining the injury last Thursday against the Seahawks.

