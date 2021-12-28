Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ and running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ will both be placed on Injured Reserve in wake of injuries sustained against the Vikings.

Jones suffered a high left ankle sprain that will require surgery, and it's still to be determined whether or not he returns this season, according to McVay. Henderson suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee that will cause him to miss the next 3-5 weeks.

"With Ernest and Darrell, those are big losses for us," McVay said. "Those guys have done a great job. It's really unfortunate because Ernest was really just starting to hit his stride. You guys know how highly I think of him and what a star I think he's gonna be in the future. Hopefully he'll get a chance to maybe come back this year. But if not, I think he did a lot of great things that we can build on. And then, poor Darrell can't even catch a break. He has a great run, and it was one of those deals, it was kind of a freak way that he went down on a good run, and we'll miss him as well."

Meanwhile, defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ broke the fourth metatarsal in his left hand against the Vikings and is scheduled to have surgery today. Gaines will have a cast put on his left hand, but McVay said he expects him to be able to play this week against the Ravens.

McVay also said wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ sustained a shoulder injury. They should be able to "brace that thing up and go," might "be smart with him" when it comes to his practice participation Wednesday.

Additionally, McVay said offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿ "tweaked his knee" but should be OK and that there's a chance running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ plays this week.

