McVay: Nick Scott sustained broken thumb vs. Ravens but could play in Week 18; no update on Sebastian Joseph-Day's status

Jan 03, 2022 at 04:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿ sustained a broken thumb against the Ravens, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

According to McVay, the injury occurred on the final play of the game. Scott will have surgery today, and could potentially get a cast put on it and play as soon as this week against the 49ers.

"So his status will be kind of questionable and up in the air, but everybody else was just your typical bumps and bruises, and so it's a positive for us," McVay said. "Hopefully we can get Nick back, because I thought he did some really good things yesterday."

Meanwhile, McVay did not have an update on defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿'s status.

Joseph-Day has been on Injured Reserve since Nov. 5 following surgery to repair a pec injury sustained against the Texans in Week 8. McVay had said last week that he "wouldn't rule it out" regarding Joseph-Day potentially being activated off of Injured Reserve prior to the playoffs, but also that he would also have a better idea of that this week.

"Don't have any further information," McVay said. "I know he's attacking his rehab the right way, he's really stayed engaged and locked in. It's good to see a smile on his face when he's in the weight room doing what he can, but no updates on Sebastian right now."

