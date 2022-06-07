McVay: Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair broken foot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday said rookie running back Kyren Williams sustained a broken foot and already underwent surgery to repair the injury, which occurred last week. Williams is expected to return early in training camp.
"It's an unfortunate setback, but he's going to attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later," McVay said after Tuesday's minicamp practice.
A fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year's draft, Williams posted 419 carries for 2,153 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons for the Fighting Irish, plus 78 receptions for 675 yards and four touchdowns.
