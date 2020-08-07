Friday, Aug 07, 2020 01:46 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach SEAN McVAY has donated $25,000 to the Play Equity Fund, it was announced today. McVay's donation was used to purchase footballs, jump ropes and other supplies for local students who are living in under-resourced communities and lack access to play equipment.

The supplies will be provided to students and families throughout the LA region as a way to encourage them to stay active in their own homes during the closures of schools and recreational areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am proud to partner with the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund, which was founded on the belief that play is a human right for children," said McVay. "Sadly, nearly one million children in Los Angeles live in poverty and because of that, many kids don't have access to sports and structured play. Through this donation, I'm happy to provide the gift of sports and enable kids to get healthy and active while having fun."  

The play equipment will be distributed at several local recreation and family centers throughout Los Angeles beginning this week including: El Nido Family Center locations, Community Build Inc. locations such as the Watts Civic Center and the Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club in Nickerson Gardens, and the Ross Snyder and Humphrey Recreation Centers. Additional equipment will be available at Los Angeles Unified School Distrcit grab-and-go meal distribution sites throughout Los Angeles County where families have access to free breakfast and lunch.

The former NFL Coach of the Year also helped announce The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles, a coalition of all 11 professional sports organizations in greater Los Angeles commmitted to driving investment and impact for social justice through sport. McVay and Rams defensive linemen AARON DONALD and SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY also provided at-home workout videos for youth that are available at PlayEquityFund.org.

"The Play Equity Fund is grateful for the continued collaboration of Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay," said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the Play Equity Fund. "Through our partnerships we are supporting as many kids as possible by putting equipment directly in their hands so they can play safely. Not all kids have access to equipment or outlets for activity, and Coach McVay's generosity is providing new opportunities for kids to stay active and healthy despite the pandemic." 

Since the closures of schools, parks and organized sports due to COVID-19, the Play Equity Fund and LA84 Foundation have held 28 play equipment distributions at schools to promote healthy activity for youth and families. Over 50,000 play equipment items have been distributed including balls, jump ropes, racquet sets and more. Instructional videos from sports figures have accompanied the equipment disbursements to help kids connect with the joy of sports and playing at home.

About the Play Equity Fund:

A 501(c)3 public charity, the Play Equity Fund was established by the LA84 Foundation in 2014 and is focused on bringing the transformational power of sport and play to all children, regardless of their race, gender, zip code or socioeconomic status. The Play Equity Fund achieves this by raising awareness of inequities, supporting the sports-based youth development ecosystem for greater impact, and developing partnerships to advocate for funding and sustainable solutions to ensure kids have access and opportunity to pathways for lifelong wellbeing.

Related Content

Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation
news

Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are hosting a free virtual Cheer Camp for youth.
Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students
news

Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

The Rams and the LA Promise Fund partner up to help local students prepare for success through unique internship opportunities.
Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region
news

Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region

Eager to provide support to local food banks, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently stepped up with a $21,000 donation to help them serve families and residents in need. 
Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts
news

Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts

As L.A.'s 11 pro sports teams converge for a five-year commitment toward combating racial injustice, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday emphasized the importance of empowering players to carrying out its mission. 
Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth
news

Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth

Inglewood residents and visitors were treated to free meals, coffee, pastries, ice and haircuts on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams on Juneteenth. 
Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice
news

Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice

Teams Join with Play Equity Fund to Support Communities of Color and Level the Playing Field
Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised local high school graduates with words of encouragement as they enter the next phase of their lives. 
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts
news

Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is helping bridge the technology gap in under-resourced communities in the Los Angeles area.
Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10
news

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). 
Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley for a Q & A with local youth on fitness and challenges. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
news

Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' will support Inglewood Unified COVID-19 Relief Efforts 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 
news

Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Head coach Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" for more than 120 different schools throughout Southern California.

Advertising