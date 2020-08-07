Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach SEAN McVAY has donated $25,000 to the Play Equity Fund, it was announced today. McVay's donation was used to purchase footballs, jump ropes and other supplies for local students who are living in under-resourced communities and lack access to play equipment.

The supplies will be provided to students and families throughout the LA region as a way to encourage them to stay active in their own homes during the closures of schools and recreational areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am proud to partner with the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund, which was founded on the belief that play is a human right for children," said McVay. "Sadly, nearly one million children in Los Angeles live in poverty and because of that, many kids don't have access to sports and structured play. Through this donation, I'm happy to provide the gift of sports and enable kids to get healthy and active while having fun."

The play equipment will be distributed at several local recreation and family centers throughout Los Angeles beginning this week including: El Nido Family Center locations, Community Build Inc. locations such as the Watts Civic Center and the Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club in Nickerson Gardens, and the Ross Snyder and Humphrey Recreation Centers. Additional equipment will be available at Los Angeles Unified School Distrcit grab-and-go meal distribution sites throughout Los Angeles County where families have access to free breakfast and lunch.

The former NFL Coach of the Year also helped announce The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles, a coalition of all 11 professional sports organizations in greater Los Angeles commmitted to driving investment and impact for social justice through sport. McVay and Rams defensive linemen AARON DONALD and SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY also provided at-home workout videos for youth that are available at PlayEquityFund.org.

"The Play Equity Fund is grateful for the continued collaboration of Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay," said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the Play Equity Fund. "Through our partnerships we are supporting as many kids as possible by putting equipment directly in their hands so they can play safely. Not all kids have access to equipment or outlets for activity, and Coach McVay's generosity is providing new opportunities for kids to stay active and healthy despite the pandemic."

Since the closures of schools, parks and organized sports due to COVID-19, the Play Equity Fund and LA84 Foundation have held 28 play equipment distributions at schools to promote healthy activity for youth and families. Over 50,000 play equipment items have been distributed including balls, jump ropes, racquet sets and more. Instructional videos from sports figures have accompanied the equipment disbursements to help kids connect with the joy of sports and playing at home.

About the Play Equity Fund: