Rams claimed and awarded DB Vincent Gray off waivers

May 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In a spring featuring the additional of many new faces to the roster, the Rams added another on Tuesday, May 16, claiming and being awarded defensive back Vincent Gray off waivers.

Gray was previously with Saints, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his NFL season on New Orleans' practice squad.

In his four seasons with the Wolverines, Gray recorded 91 tackles, five stops for loss, one sack, one interception, 17 passes defensed and one forced fumble while starting in 21 of 35 games played.

