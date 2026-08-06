10 Observations from Day 9 of Rams Training Camp: Puka Nacua shines; skill players mix reps; Myles Garrett returns to practice; depth at edge shines

Puka Nacua snags a pair of one-handed grabs: On the first 11-on-11 drive of the game, Nacua found himself one-on-one on the outside running down the sideline. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV lofted the ball up along the sideline and Nacua slowed down slightly to leap up and make the one-handed grab inbounds. On a drive later on, Nacua was streaking across the middle on a deep slant and lunged out to make another one-handed grab.

Run-heavy practice leads to second-team running backs recording some impressive reps: There was still a healthy mixture of passing and running downs, but it was still a run-heavy practice compared to most during training camp. For offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, practicing the run game "starts with being connected." And "as a group, it's all 11 in the run game," Scheelhaase said.

Stetson Bennett IV continues with first team and Ty Simpson with second: As has been all training camp, when quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't practice, Bennett takes over duties with the first-team offense, and Simpson gets all the reps on the second team.

Offense mixes around skill players between first and second-team: Although the running back mainly remained with the respective groups they've been with throughout camp, the wide receivers especially, as well as some tight ends, were mixed between the two offenses. On a day where wide receiver Davante Adams had off, the majority of the wide receiver room had reps on both the first and second team, aside from Nacua who only played with the first-team offense.

Tyler Scott with receptions of first and second-team offense: One player that benefitted from playing with both the first and second team was wide receiver Tyler Scott who, in addition to throwing multiple strong blocks in the run game, hauled in a reception on both the first and second-team offense.

Garrett back on the practice field: As McVay hoped would be the case, Garrett returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Rams' previous four training camp practices with lower-body soreness. Garrett's ability to bend corners around offensive tackles continues to stand out, and was displayed on a play where he had a sack if he didn't have to pull up to adhere to the red no-contact jersey worn by the quarterbacks. Garrett also had another rep where he won so quickly it sped up Bennett's delivery and forced an incompletion on a short pass intended for Nacua.

Quentin Lake's spinning interception: The play of the day for the defense came from the veteran safety making an impressive pick in zone coverage, spinning in the air from one spot to snag Bennett's pass intended for Nacua out of the air.

Edge depth on display: Similar to a coupe of the offensive skill positions, outside linebacker was another group that frequently rotated throughout Wednesday's practice. Byron Young had a run stop early in practice that got the defense fired up. Josaiah Stewart made his presence felt, especially on one rep where he teamed up with defensive end Braden Fiske to bring pressure that forced an incompletion, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula praised the performances of Desjuan Johnson, Keir Thomas II and Wesley Bailey afterward.

Two-way conversations: When Garrett wasn't on the field, he was consistently having conversations with younger teammates. However, Garrett made it clear these weren't one-way conversations of him exclusively giving those teammates advice: It was also about learning them and their tendencies.

"I feel like pouring into your teammates is important because they want to get better," Garrett said. "They want to learn from me, but I also want to learn from them: What is their style? What are they seeing? How are they rushing, and how can I help improve them? And how can we work with each other? If there's something that you want to improve, great. If it's taking something from me, I'm here for it, and I'm happy to share that, but let's not take away from what got you here. Let's not diminish anything that accentuates your qualities, and just running that fine line. These these guys are very talented, and we have a room full of guys who can make plays, and I want to be able to put them in position to do so."

Inside linebacker Omar Speights brings the boom: One of the loudest and most physical plays of practice was when Nacua was met abruptly over the middle by Speights. Both players stayed on their feet, but the timing and physicality from Speights disrupted the pass.