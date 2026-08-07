10 Observations from the 10th and final day of 2026 Rams Training Camp: Blake Corum continues to look agile and explosive; Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has strong practice

Running back Blake Corum continues to look agile and explosive: That agility and speed work Corum did this offseason continued to translate to the practice field and show up across his carries.

After Friday's practice, Corum said he worked with childhood trainer Kevin Johnson, whose philosophy was working "the nervous system, training without shoes on, working your fast twitch muscles, and creating the stiff ankle." Corum said the stiff ankle and the fast twitch have carried over by allowing him to plant, cut and burst quicker than he has before.

Mixing in depth personnel: Similar to Wednesday's practice, reserves at skill positions appeared to get rotated in more than they had previously.

Bennett finds Daniels: While it was a day where the secondary made more plays, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV still had some impressive throws, including arguably his best of the day rolling out to his right after a play-action fake to connect with wide receiver C.J. Daniels for an intermediate completion.

Other noteworthy Bennett passes: Bennett also had a completion over the middle to wide receiver Jordan Whittington and an intermediate completion to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield that stood out.

Touchdown Kyren: Running back Kyren Williams remains a dependable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the two connected on a short touchdown pass over the middle.

Inside linebacker Shaun Dolac records interception and big hit over the middle: With a relatively quiet camp, Dolac had a loud final practice. The first was boom from the crowd came when he recorded an interception over the middle against the second-team offense. The second was a crashing of pads that knocked the ball out of running back Jarquez Hunter's hands on a pass, which Hunter still ended up catching while lying on the ground.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. a pair of breakups: The first launch of the day from quarterback Matthew Stafford flew in the direction of wide receiver Davante Adams down the left sideline. Following right behind in one-on-one coverage was Forbes who jumped up to make the play and force the incompletion.

Secondary prevents any deep completions: Outside of the standout reps from Forbes, the Rams' first-team secondary had multiple forced incompletions on deep balls from Stafford. One was by safety Quentin Lake on a pass down the left sideline, and another by cornerback Trent McDuffie along the right sideline.

Cornerback Cam Lampkin finishes camp strong: Lampkin was a standout on the second-team defense the first two days of camp with a huge pass breakout and interception, as well as some nice plays on Days 6 and 8. Once again, on the final day of training camp, Lampkin forced an incompletion over the middle to bookend what's been a great camp.