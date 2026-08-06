 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Coordinators explain back-and-forth battle as Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua share training camp takeaways and advice received

Aug 05, 2026 at 08:28 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES — Day 9 saw the return of defensive end Myles Garrett to the field after missing the entire second block of Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. Similar to what has taken place over training camp, the 11-on-11 period showcased a continued battle between the wide receivers on offense and the secondary on defense.

Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula both talked about that back-and-forth battle between the two position groups. Garrett talked with the media about advice he's given and received since both joining the Rams and entering the league and wide receiver Puka Nacua and Garrett both mentioned the bond between players throughout the roster this training camp.

"It seems like mutual respect to me. Especially (wide receiver Davante Adams) and Puka, when (cornerback Trent McDuffie) is covering those guys, you see Trent's right on them, they make a great catch, you almost see them fist bump after. Sometimes Trent gets a PBU, you can just tell the respect they have for each other, and they're pushing each other to be better every single day." - Shula

Although Wednesday's practice didn't have as much of a back-and-forth as Monday's practice, all throughout camp there's been constant competition between some of the best receivers and best defensive backs in the NFL.

Oftentimes, the wide receiver will put themselves in a great position and McDuffie, cornerback Jaylen Watson or anyone else in the secondary will make a play on the ball and Scheelhaase simply tips his cap and acknowledges that it was yet another "great contested play downfield that they have made."

Scheelhaase, among others, is the latest to mention just how back-and-forth the training camp practices have been. "Davante and Puka have gone back at them, you feel like every catch you're holding your breath because those guys are on you in sticky coverage. They're challenging at the line of scrimmage, they're running with you downfield and they're physical in the run game. So when you got guys like that who make it challenging for us at receiver, it's certainly made us a whole lot better."

"Pouring into your teammates is important because they want to get better. They want to learn from me, but I also want to learn from them. What is their style? What are they seeing? How are they rushing? And how can I help improve them? And how can we work with each other?" - Garrett

In a continuation of the theme "iron sharpens iron" throughout training camp, Garrett talked the pointers and advice circulating the Rams' outside linebacker room. But the advice doesn't stop within the d-line, as Garrett also finds himself talking with the offensive line to help both sides by "talking to the center as far as the snap count, if I see any tendencies by him, trying to let him know (that) this is what it's telling me that you're going to snap the ball here or this was helping me get a good jump."

Throughout his career Garrett has taken the advice from "so many." Even as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett's mindset remains the same. "I tried to listen to everyone I could. I'm still not as good as I could be and I'll never be too good to listen to anyone," Garrett said.

"I would say from Day 1, it felt like everybody hit the ground running. The continuity between the team, we were pretty young my rookie year with how many rookies we had play, but it's nice that we all got a lot of games under our belt now. But I think the connection between the team, everybody hanging out in the meal room, ... it's been fun to have that communication, and watching our some of our high school tape." - Nacua

As with every year, training camp is a time for new players to acclimate to the team, but also a time for returning players and groups to continue to bond from compounding years together. The wide receiver room returned the vast majority of its production from a season ago with Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield and more. That shared experience and time to watch high school tape continues to build that bond.

For a new player to the Rams like Garrett, this time is to get to know his teammates to be able to trust them on and off the field. Garrett explained how he will "play cards, sit and talk, have lunch," to get to know everyone at LMU. "You get a lot of time to just break bread with guys and learn where they're from, their motivations," Garrett said. "I think that's what helps build a great team, once you know everybody."

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Day 9 of Rams Training Camp: Puka Nacua shines; skill players mix reps; Myles Garrett returns to practice; depth at edge shines

Here are 10 things that stood out from the ninth practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

news

Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams' rapport benefitting from training camp practices this year that they didn't have together in 2025

While Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a modified training camp practice schedule this year, he and wide receiver Davante Adams have been able to maximize that time on the field together in a way they weren't able to when Stafford was sidelined during last year's camp.

news

Coleman Shelton serving as 'QB2' of the Rams offense and Matthew Stafford's 2025 MVP season

Rams center Coleman Shelton is heading into Year 2 of his second stint in L.A., and serves as 'QB2' in the minds of the Rams' offense.

news

'He's definitely a great mentor': Pre-summer break conversation with Davante Adams has given CJ Daniels a training camp confidence boost

Rams rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels following through on the advice he sought from veteran Davante Adams paying off in training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Trent McDuffie recap high-quality eighth training camp practice

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Trent McDuffie all spoke to the high-quality play produced by both sides of the football at Day 8 of training camp.

news

10 Observations from Day 8 of 2026 Rams Training Camp: First-team offense and defense battle it out; Stetson Bennett IV takes all of second-team reps; second-team defense efficient in run stop

Here are 10 things that stood out from the eighth practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay on coaching philosophies during training camp while Nate Landman and Davante Adams reflect on their leadership roles

Rams head coach Sean McVay explains "raise our floor" as inside linebacker Nate Landman and wide receiver Davante Adams talk about their respective leadership roles at training camp.

news

McVay: Myles Garrett dealing with 'a little soreness in his lower half,' but 'no reason for concern'

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett missed the team's previous three training camp practices and will not practice Monday as a precautionary measure, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Kyren Williams 'honed in on training to be a running back' during offseason

Rams running back Kyren Williams prides himself on being a versatile running back, but this offseason he focused specifically on training his running technique.

news

From the Podium: Kyren Williams and Kam Curl discuss vibe of training camp and personal roles this season

Rams running back Kyren Williams and safety Kam Curl each gave their opinions on what they feel the vibe of training camp is and their personal roles during the offseason and heading into 2026.

news

10 Observations from 2026 Rams Training Camp: WR-CB battles highlight Day 6

Here are 10 things that stood out from the sixth practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

Advertising