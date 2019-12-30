McVay wants more consistency for Rams in 2020

The Rams had six games decided by seven points or less this season and went 3-3 in those games, leaving them with a 6-4 record across the remaining 10 contests.

On paper, they were one play or scoring drive away from having 12 wins instead of nine, but there were "a lot of things" that led to that single play determining the outcome of those close games, according to McVay. It's one of the things he said he's excited to address at the start of the offseason.

"We talk about that all the time and I think in a lot of instances you make and create your own breaks, where then you end up making those things early on in the season and they can snowball," McVay said. "That momentum is a powerful thing, both positively and negatively. What I did love the most is we didn't let some of the negative momentum which we did face at times continue to snowball. We found a way to kind of gather ourselves and try to respond."

That Los Angeles finished with a winning record despite dealing with an uncharacteristic amount of injuries compared to previous years – the impact of which included having to re-shuffle the starting offensive line as well as the secondary – makes 9-7 a noteworthy accomplishment.

Even so, McVay wouldn't use the Rams' personnel changes this season as an excuse for 2019's shortcomings.

"There's a lot of different reasons that things don't work out, and really until I go back, you look at the entirety of it – I wish I had the answers, otherwise we would have played more consistent probably sooner," McVay said.

When McVay spoke of being more consistent Sunday, he specified implementing processes that lead to the Rams playing at a level consistent with how they played against the Seahawks, a 28-12 victory, and the Cardinals, a 34-7 victory, this month. He said it is his job to do so.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's win, though, McVay wasn't thinking about the future but the group he was just with.