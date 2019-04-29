Meet Darrell Henderson: Three things to know about L.A.'s new running back

The Rams picked up running back Darrell Henderson out of the University of Memphis with the No. 70-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Henderson is the playmaker that caught head coach Sean McVay's eye when the Rams' third round selections rolled around last week. The former Memphis standout did it all in the college ranks, totalling 36 touchdowns rushing and eight receiving in three years out of the Tigers' backfield.
Here are three things to know about Henderson:
1. YARDS PER CARRY
Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per rushing attempt (min 6.25 attempts per game) in his final two seasons at Memphis — his most recent 8.9-yard average led the NCAA.
The Rams new rusher averaged 8.2 yards per carry in his college career, which also leads the NCAA.
2. MEMPHIS HISTORY
The Rams are getting the first Unanimous First Team All-American in Memphis history.
Henderson was honored after his junior and final season as a Tiger, when he took 214 carries for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 295 yards and three touchdowns receiving on just 19 receptions — averaging 15 yards per catch as a multi-threat back.
The Los Angeles Rams select Memphis running back Darrell Henderson with the 70th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
3. DUNBAR COMPARISON
Both McVay and general manager Les Snead compared their third-round draft choice to former Cowboys and Rams running back Lance Dunbar.
Dunbar's professional career was cut short during his time in Los Angeles because of a history of knee injuries, but the former undrafted running back had a similar change-of-pace running style as Henderson, according to McVay.
Dunbar put up some serious numbers at a mid-major, much like Henderson at Memphis. The University of North Texas inducted Dunbar into their Athletics Hall of Fame after he finished his career with 5,375 all-purpose yards, and a school-high 49 total touchdowns as the first running back in program history with three-straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.