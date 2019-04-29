Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Meet Darrell Henderson: Three things to know about L.A.'s new running back

Apr 29, 2019 at 04:15 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams picked up running back Darrell Henderson out of the University of Memphis with the No. 70-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Henderson is the playmaker that caught head coach Sean McVay's eye when the Rams' third round selections rolled around last week. The former Memphis standout did it all in the college ranks, totalling 36 touchdowns rushing and eight receiving in three years out of the Tigers' backfield.

Here are three things to know about Henderson:

3Things_Henderson_Web

1. YARDS PER CARRY

Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per rushing attempt (min 6.25 attempts per game) in his final two seasons at Memphis — his most recent 8.9-yard average led the NCAA.

The Rams new rusher averaged 8.2 yards per carry in his college career, which also leads the NCAA.

2. MEMPHIS HISTORY

The Rams are getting the first Unanimous First Team All-American in Memphis history.

Henderson was honored after his junior and final season as a Tiger, when he took 214 carries for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 295 yards and three touchdowns receiving on just 19 receptions — averaging 15 yards per catch as a multi-threat back.

PHOTOS: Meet RB Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams select Memphis running back Darrell Henderson with the 70th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) fends off Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
1 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) fends off Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Jessica Hill/AP2017
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
memphis_henderson_darrell_3
3 / 12
memphis_henderson_darrell_2
4 / 12
memphis_henderson_darrell_1
5 / 12
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, March. 1, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
6 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, March. 1, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
memphis_henderson_darrell_4
7 / 12
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship game, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
8 / 12

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship game, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
HendersonDarrell1819FBTC0634_20180711
9 / 12

HendersonDarrell1819FBTC0634_20180711

Trey Clark/© University of Memphis.
memphis_henderson_darrell_5
10 / 12
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, in Annapolis, Md. Henderson was named to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
12 / 12

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, in Annapolis, Md. Henderson was named to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. DUNBAR COMPARISON

Both McVay and general manager Les Snead compared their third-round draft choice to former Cowboys and Rams running back Lance Dunbar.

Dunbar's professional career was cut short during his time in Los Angeles because of a history of knee injuries, but the former undrafted running back had a similar change-of-pace running style as Henderson, according to McVay.

Dunbar put up some serious numbers at a mid-major, much like Henderson at Memphis. The University of North Texas inducted Dunbar into their Athletics Hall of Fame after he finished his career with 5,375 all-purpose yards, and a school-high 49 total touchdowns as the first running back in program history with three-straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

