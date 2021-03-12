Meet Mechelle Geeter | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

While it seems like a lot to balance, Geeter says she needs to keep challenging herself. "People get stuck in their ways, and they don't seek change. I feel like people don't see other ways to get to where they want to get to. Because there are numerous ways to get to where you want to."

Being a scouting apprentice is part of finding new ways to reach her goal. "It's always been a dream of mine to work in the NFL." Geeter explains. "This apprenticeship has been good for me to keep me in football, because this is where I want to be."

Like the icons on that t-shirt she wore, Geeter realizes the journey isn't easy, but she has hope for change and is grateful for the apprenticeship. "I'm hoping that other teams can have something like this going on. Because this is phenomenal. It's a great experience, especially for minority people, especially for a black woman, because let's be honest, we really don't get these opportunities."