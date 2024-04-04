Michael Hoecht signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht has signed his restricted free agent tender.
The tender – right of first-refusal, which the Rams placed on Hoecht on March 13 – is for one year and worth at least $2,985,000, according to a release from the NFL.
The 26-year-old Hoecht had a career year in 2023, with single-season bests in sacks (6) and total tackles (81) while starting all 17 regular season games plus the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions. Last season was Hoecht's first playing outside linebacker full-time after switching from the defensive line late in the 2022 season.
Hoecht has tallied 10.5 sacks, 124 total tackles, 20 QB hits and two forced fumbles across 51 games played (26) starts in three seasons with the Rams since joining them as an undrafted free agent signee out of Brown in 2021.