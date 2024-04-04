Michael Hoecht signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht has signed his restricted free agent tender.

The tender – right of first-refusal, which the Rams placed on Hoecht on March 13 – is for one year and worth at least $2,985,000, according to a release from the NFL.

The 26-year-old Hoecht had a career year in 2023, with single-season bests in sacks (6) and total tackles (81) while starting all 17 regular season games plus the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions. Last season was Hoecht's first playing outside linebacker full-time after switching from the defensive line late in the 2022 season.