Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the direction of the offense & supporting Sean McVay | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 99

Mike LaFleur has only been on the ground in Los Angeles for five days. But dressed in a Royal and Sol quarter-zip, he's already formed at least one useful habit that will serve him well as a member of the Rams.

L.A.'s new offensive coordinator makes reference to his time "up north," but that's about as close as he gets to saying "San Francisco" or "49ers" during our 15-minute sit-down at the team facility in Thousand Oaks.

"I've got a lot of respect for what they do up there and a lot of people in those buildings," said LaFleur, who was the passing game coordinator for four seasons in Santa Clara before going with Robert Saleh to New York to run the Jets offense. "But I'm in this building now, and happy to be here."

The complexion of the division has changed significantly since 2020, when LaFleur last faced the Rams.