Mike LaFleur getting to work quickly with Rams

For LaFleur, the onboarding process is happening quickly both on and off the field.

While he was getting introduced to Stafford and Kupp, his wife and two children last week were getting introduced to the Los Angeles area through house hunting and looking at schools after the family flying into Los Angeles from New Jersey on Friday, Feb. 6.

Additionally, this week is when LaFleur was slated with join McVay and the rest of the coaching staff discussing the roster for the 2023 season this week.

Rams general manager Les Snead referred to the approach to that roster his offseason as a "remodel." Asked if he asked McVay about what he was stepping into and what the team was trying to accomplish, LaFleur said "you have some of those questions," but it wasn't a big deal to him given the Rams' previous success and those he'll be working with inside the organization.

"No matter what the roster was going to be, and there's always going to be changes in a roster, no matter what kind of season it's going to be, it wasn't a big deal," LaFleur said. "I know that, again, we're with the right people that are going to make this thing work."

As for the year ahead, LaFleur said "the goal is score points and win football games," but what things look like schematically will be an ongoing process. This week is about evaluating the roster, what their personnel can do, and what they need add.