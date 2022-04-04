Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Apr 04, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions with the draft a little over three weeks away:

220404_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900

The Draft Wire (USA TODAY)

Date: March 28

Expert: Luke Easterling, Editor

The pick(s): Mississippi edge Sam Williams (No. 104, pictured above)

Notes: A Third-Team All-American and All-SEC First-Team choice, the 6-4 ,261-pound Williams set a school record and ranked fifth in the FBS with 12.5 sacks, adding 57 total tackles (16 for loss) for the Rebels last season.

NFL.com

Date: March 25

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Memphis C Dylan Parham (No. 104 overall), Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis (No. 142)

Notes: Parham, 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, started all 11 games last season at right guard and didn't allow a sack in 545 pass protection snaps, according to his school bio. His performance not only helped the Tigers post the No. 16 passing offense in the nation (298.8 yards per game) and No. 38 total offense (434.9), but also earned him a First-Team All-AAC selection, Senior Bowl invite and NFL Scouting Combine invite.

The 5-11, 196-pound Mathis started all 13 games he played in for the Panthers, receiving Honorable Mention All-ACC after recording 44 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions (one of which was returned 35 yards for a touchdown). Like Parham, he was also invited to the Senior Bowl.

CBS Sports

Date: March 15

Expert: Ryan Wilson

The pick(s): Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss

Notes: Bruss missed two games due to a neck injury last season, but still put together a strong enough performance to be named Second-Team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and media. He primarily started at right tackle but also has starting experience at right tackle, according to his school bio.

