Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Date: March 28

Expert: Luke Easterling, Editor

The pick(s): Mississippi edge Sam Williams (No. 104, pictured above)

Notes: A Third-Team All-American and All-SEC First-Team choice, the 6-4 ,261-pound Williams set a school record and ranked fifth in the FBS with 12.5 sacks, adding 57 total tackles (16 for loss) for the Rebels last season.

Date: March 25

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Memphis C Dylan Parham (No. 104 overall), Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis (No. 142)

Notes: Parham, 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, started all 11 games last season at right guard and didn't allow a sack in 545 pass protection snaps, according to his school bio. His performance not only helped the Tigers post the No. 16 passing offense in the nation (298.8 yards per game) and No. 38 total offense (434.9), but also earned him a First-Team All-AAC selection, Senior Bowl invite and NFL Scouting Combine invite.

The 5-11, 196-pound Mathis started all 13 games he played in for the Panthers, receiving Honorable Mention All-ACC after recording 44 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions (one of which was returned 35 yards for a touchdown). Like Parham, he was also invited to the Senior Bowl.

Date: March 15

Expert: Ryan Wilson

The pick(s): Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss