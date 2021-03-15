Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for Rams' 2021 compensatory pick selections

Mar 15, 2021 at 09:25 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although Los Angeles does not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the top 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. Barring a trade, the Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 57 overall in the second round. They also now have three additional compensatory selections which have been factored into the latest round of mocks.

The Draft Network

Date: March 11

Expert: Jordan Reid, Senior NFL Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (No. 57 overall), Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown (No. 101 overall, compensatory), North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (No. 103 overall, compensatory)

Notes: Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Brown initially redshirting as a freshman in 2016, then became a three-year starter from 2017-19. He declared for the NFL Draft in August after the Northern Iowa postponed its season to the spring and later competed in the Senior Bowl in January.

Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles, and was also second on the team with 7.5 TFL and six sacks in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Date: March 11

Expert: Eddy Brown, NFL Draft Expert

The pick(s): Tryon (No. 57 overall), Ohio State LB Pete Werner (No. 101 overall), Cincinnati OL James Hudson (No. 103 overall)

Notes: Tryon is a repeat selection for the Rams from the last mock draft done by Brown.

Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media.

Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance.

PHOTOS: Rams 2021 mock draft round up

Take a look at experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams first draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.
1 / 26

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 26

Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.
3 / 26

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 26

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.
5 / 26

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
6 / 26

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.
7 / 26

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 26

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.
9 / 26

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)
10 / 26

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.
11 / 26

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 26

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Baron Browning A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.
13 / 26

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
14 / 26

Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.
15 / 26

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 26

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.
17 / 26

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)
18 / 26

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

(AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total.
19 / 26

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total.

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 26

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati OL James Hudson Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance.
21 / 26

Cincinnati OL James Hudson

Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance.

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
22 / 26

Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Pete Werner Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media
23 / 26

Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 26

Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP.
25 / 26

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP.

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
26 / 26

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
