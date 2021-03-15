Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for Rams' 2021 compensatory pick selections

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although Los Angeles does not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the top 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. Barring a trade, the Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 57 overall in the second round. They also now have three additional compensatory selections which have been factored into the latest round of mocks.

Date: March 11

Expert: Jordan Reid, Senior NFL Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (No. 57 overall), Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown (No. 101 overall, compensatory), North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (No. 103 overall, compensatory)

Notes: Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Brown initially redshirting as a freshman in 2016, then became a three-year starter from 2017-19. He declared for the NFL Draft in August after the Northern Iowa postponed its season to the spring and later competed in the Senior Bowl in January.

Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles, and was also second on the team with 7.5 TFL and six sacks in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP.

Date: March 11

Expert: Eddy Brown, NFL Draft Expert

The pick(s): Tryon (No. 57 overall), Ohio State LB Pete Werner (No. 101 overall), Cincinnati OL James Hudson (No. 103 overall)

Notes: Tryon is a repeat selection for the Rams from the last mock draft done by Brown.

Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media.