Mock Draft Roundup: Linebacker options for Rams at pick No. 57

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Drae Harris, Senior NFL Draft Analyst (also a seven-year scouting veteran in the NFL, former Cal Golden Bear and San Francisco 49er)

The pick: Ohio State LB Baron Browning

Notes: A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"If a team can feel comfortable with featuring a similar role inside, he's physically capable of fulfilling an ILB role," writes The Draft Network's Director of Scouting Kyle Crabbs. Length, burst, and tackling are Browning's best features and it is up to you to figure out how to best showcase them.

Date: Feb. 24

Expert: Eddy Brown, NFL Draft Expert

The pick: Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Notes: Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

"Tryon opted out, but his 2019 tape and production — eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 13 games — plus his versatility and explosiveness could make him a borderline first-rounder," writes Brown.

Date: Feb. 24

Expert: Anthony Treash, College Football Analyst

The pick: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Notes: Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 – his 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles were all team-highs – en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors from CBS Sports/247Sports, ESPN, and USA Today (second team). Ossai was also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football's best defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club.