Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Linebacker options for Rams at pick No. 57

Mar 01, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although Los Angeles does not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, there are still some outlets which produce mock drafts that go beyond the top 32 selections. Those are what we will be using to highlight predictions for L.A. The Rams' first pick in the draft will be No. 57 overall in the second round.

With the calendar turning to March, these updates will become weekly.

210301-Mock-Draft1600x900
AP Photo/Barry Reeger/AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The Draft Network

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Drae Harris, Senior NFL Draft Analyst (also a seven-year scouting veteran in the NFL, former Cal Golden Bear and San Francisco 49er)

The pick: Ohio State LB Baron Browning

Notes: A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"If a team can feel comfortable with featuring a similar role inside, he's physically capable of fulfilling an ILB role," writes The Draft Network's Director of Scouting Kyle Crabbs. Length, burst, and tackling are Browning's best features and it is up to you to figure out how to best showcase them.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Date: Feb. 24

Expert: Eddy Brown, NFL Draft Expert

The pick: Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Notes: Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

"Tryon opted out, but his 2019 tape and production — eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 13 games — plus his versatility and explosiveness could make him a borderline first-rounder," writes Brown.

Pro Football Focus

Date: Feb. 24

Expert: Anthony Treash, College Football Analyst

The pick: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Notes: Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 – his 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles were all team-highs – en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors from CBS Sports/247Sports, ESPN, and USA Today (second team). Ossai was also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football's best defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club.

"Ossai is not in the same tier athletically (as pending free agent OLB Leonard Floyd), but he has the movement skills, flexibility and high-motor that allows him to win. At the same time, he's going to struggle with the strength of NFL tackles," writes Treash. "Ossai was still productive in his first full year as an edge rusher in 2020 after playing off-ball, recording an 80.5 pass-rush grade."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Rams 2021 mock draft round up

Take a look at experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams first draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 14

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 14

Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 14

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 14

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
5 / 14

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
6 / 14

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 14

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 14

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
9 / 14

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)
10 / 14

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 14

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 14

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Baron Browning A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 14

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
14 / 14

Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

McVay: Pending free agent Austin Blythe "definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value"

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the importance of the center position and what Austin Blythe has meant to the offensive line.
news

Creating more explosive plays a priority for Rams offense in 2021

Rams head coach Sean McVay explains what he saw from last year's offense and his early vision for this year's offense. 
news

Samson Ebukam is an experienced pass rusher | Free Agent Spotlight 

Whether a starter or reserve, outside linebacker Samson Ebukam provided the Rams defense with an experienced pass rusher throughout his career in Los Angeles. However, he is a pending unrestricted free agent heading into the new league year.
news

Sean McVay expands on new titles and roles for returning coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay's finalized 2021 coaching staff includes promotions for several returnees.  
news

Malcolm Brown is dependable in multiple roles | Free Agent Spotlight

Counted on to fill a variety of roles in 2020, Rams running back Malcolm Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 17. 
news

Get to know the new additions to the Rams coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced his finalized 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday. Here's what you should know about each of the new additions. 
news

Top Rams News: Free agency rankings, potential franchise tag candidates, roster outlooks

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Tuesday, February 23. 
news

Rams finalize 2021 sports performance staff

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 sports performance staff is set.
news

Rams finalize 2021 coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 coaching staff is set.
news

Gerald Everett provides big-play ability in passing game | Free Agent Spotlight

A big gain through the air was always a possibility for the Rams offense with tight end Gerald Everett on the field. Now, he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. 
news

Ronde Barber: Rams defense will be led by strong communicator, flexible schemer in Raheem Morris

Former All-Pro cornerback and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Ronde Barber talks about being coached by Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay and what Morris will bring to the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
Advertising