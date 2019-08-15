Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Most of Rams starters will not make trip to Hawaii

Aug 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday afternoon that most of the starters will not travel to Hawaii ahead of the second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, McVay said there are "multiple layers" to a decision like this. One of those layers, according to McVay, was doing what is in the best interest of L.A.'s players.

"For the most part, the guys that will not be participating in that game, to have them make that travel, things of that nature, we feel like (that) is in the best interest of those guys."

More to come later on therams.com.

