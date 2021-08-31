Rams support Move United's USAWFL and Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team

Last Sunday, the Rams officially announced their support for Move United’s Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) and the Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team by providing the LA-based team with jerseys and helmet decals.

"We've never really partnered with an NFL team like this before," said Alvin Malave, Angel City Sports WFL quarterback. "It was really special to have the Rams be a part of it. This means there are going to be more opportunities for a lot more athletes to get involved in adaptive sports."

Renamed the LA Rams Wheelchair Football Team, their new uniforms will feature the Rams' colors, royal and sol, and the iconic Ram horns on the helmets. To commemorate the official launch of the USAWFL team, Rams mascot Rampage delivered decaled helmets to players at their first team practice.

"We're excited to support Angel City Sports' Wheelchair Football Team and honored to share a name with a group of players that epitomize what the Rams stand for," said Zach Kinkeade, Senior Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement. "We want to continue to find meaningful ways to make the game accessible to anyone that wants play. The Rams are proud to work with the NFL and other teams around the country to provide these deserving athletes a chance to compete, build teamwork and friendships through the game we all love."

Last year, during the 2020 NFL Draft, the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation awarded Move United, previously known as Disabled Sports USA, a grant to create the USAWFL. This fall, Move United is launching the USAWFL in Birmingham and eight NFL cities such as Arizona, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Tampa Bay. The Rams and NFL clubs in each city are supporting the USAWFL teams in their markets.