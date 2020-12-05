Cam Akers, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Samson Ebukam share meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Samson Ebukam – T&S Foundation

Ebukam established the T&S Foundation this year to help provide basic humanitarian needs for the people of Nigeria, including basic community needs in his hometown of Onitsha which has dealt with pollution and waste problems in the past.

"Just looking back and seeing how far it's come and how far I've come, I know that there's still a lot of people struggling there like I was when I was growing up," Ebukam said in a phone interview with theRams.com. "So I was like, 'I need to do something to be able to give back.'"

Given he just recently started the foundation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't been able to be actively involved in that process, but using his and the My Cause My Cleats platform to generate awareness is a positive step. He hopes the virus is gone next year so that he can take a trip back and figure out ways to help the people of Onitsha.

"Hopefully COVID is not here by 2021 and it's knocked out so that I can take a trip back there and just take a walk around, talk to the community leaders and figure out what we need to help out the people to make their life a little easier," Ebukam said.

In the meantime, Ebukam is currently selling merchandise on his website to raise funds, "because once it's time, man, I'm gonna go back there and actually do it myself."

"I can't really just give money out to people to help out, because they're just going to take that money and run," Ebukam said. "So I know I've got to do this one myself. That's why it's even more special for me, because then I get to leave my own print back home."